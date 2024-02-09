Specifications for the 2024 Aston Martin Vantage My19. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2024 Aston Martin Vantage My19 4.0L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1665 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1645 mm
|Ground Clearance
|122 mm
|Wheelbase
|2704 mm
|Height
|1273 mm
|Length
|4465 mm
|Width
|1942 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1643 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|73 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|236 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|10.3 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|184 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|327 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|236 g/km
|Engine
|Twin Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|685 Nm
|Makimum Power
|375 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/40 Zr20
|Rear Tyre
|295/35 Zr20
|Front Rim Size
|9X20
|Rear Rim Size
|11X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Adaptive Damping System, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent Double Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Adaptive Damping System, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|24
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side On Front Door Sill
|VIN Number
|Scfsmgaw9Kgn01234
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|England
Standard Features
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adaptive Damping Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Exterior Accented Trim
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Exterior Pack
- Heated Rear Windshield
- Interior Carpeted
- Engine Immobiliser
- Interior Accents
- Keyless Entry & Push Start Button
- LED Headlights
- LED Approach Lamps
- LED Indicators
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Park Assist Front & Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power front seat Passenger/memory
- Performance Sound System
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Diffuser
- Rear Lights - LED
- Satellite Navigation
- Side Air Vents
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Special Identifying Badging
- Smartphone Pack
- Solid Paint
- Sport Seats
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Stainless Steel Exhaust System
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Twin Tailpipes
- Torque Vectoring By Braking
- Wheel Centres
Optional Extras
- Aluminium Sill Guards Special - $2,776
- Alloy Wheels Special 20 Inch - $9,718
- Black Pack - $44,870
- Black Painted Roof - $2,776
- Carbon Fibre Roof - $8,330
- Climatised Front Seats - $2,777
- Comfort Pack - $5,454
- Coloured Seat Belts - $1,105
- Carbon Steering Wheel Special - $5,554
- Full Leather Interior - $19,676
- Garage Door Opener - Remote - $827
- Heated Front Seats - $1,388
- Headlining Special - $2,777
- Premium Mats - $1,388
- Power Front Seats 16 Way with Memory - $2,776
- Sports Pack Special - $9,024
- Sports Seats - Special - $4,627
- Premium Sound System - $4,627
- Sports Steering Wheel - $2,776
- Wheel Centres - Special - $1,105
|Colour
|Family
|Type
|Price
|Golden Saffron
|Yellow
|Exclusive Paint
|$19,677
|Zaffre Blue
|Blue
|Premium Paint Special
|$11,107
|Elwood Blue
|Blue
|Premium Paint Special
|$11,107
|Lightning Silver
|Silver
|Premium Paint
|$3,362
|White Stone
|White
|Paint Colour Special
|$9,719
|Hammerhead Silver
|Silver
|Premium Paint
|$3,362
|Lime Essence
|Green
|Paint Colour Special
|$9,719
|Yellow Tang
|Yellow
|Paint Colour Special
|$9,719
|Kermit Green
|Green
|Premium Paint Special
|$11,107
|Flugplatz Blue
|Blue
|Premium Paint Special
|$11,107
|Cosmos Orange
|Orange
|Premium Paint Special
|$11,107
|Stirling Green
|Green
|Premium Paint Special
|$11,107
|Skyfall Silver
|Silver
|Paint Colour Special
|$9,719
|Spirit Silver
|Silver
|Premium Paint Special
|$11,107
|Clubsport White
|White
|Premium Paint Special
|$11,107
|Ultramarine Black
|Black
|Paint Colour Special
|$9,719
|Jet Black
|Black
|Solid Paint
|—
|China Grey
|Grey
|Solid Paint
|—
|Morning Frost White
|White
|Paint Colour Special
|$9,719
|Divine Red
|Red
|Premium Paint
|$3,362
|Sea Storm
|Blue
|Premium Paint
|$3,362
|Lunar White
|White
|Solid Paint
|—
|Onyx Black
|Black
|Premium Paint
|$3,362
|Midnight Blue
|Blue
|Solid Paint
|—
|Mariana Blue
|Blue
|Premium Paint
|$3,362
|Arden Green
|Green
|Premium Paint
|$3,362
|Ocellus Teal
|Blue
|Premium Paint
|$3,362
|Intense Blue
|Blue
|Premium Paint
|$3,362
|Kopi Bronze
|Brown
|Premium Paint
|$3,362
|Marron Black
|Black
|Premium Paint
|$3,362
|Concours Blue
|Blue
|Premium Paint
|$3,362
|Frosted Glass Yellow
|Yellow
|Premium Paint Special
|$11,107
|Selene Bronze
|Brown
|Premium Paint
|$3,362
|Hyper Red
|Red
|Paint Colour Special
|$9,719
|Stratus White
|White
|Premium Paint
|$3,362
|Magnetic Silver
|Silver
|Solid Paint
|—
|Arizona Bronze
|Brown
|Premium Paint
|$3,362
|Appletree Green
|Green
|Premium Paint
|$3,362
|Diavolo Red
|Red
|Paint Colour Special
|$9,719
|Cinnabar Orange
|Orange
|Premium Paint
|$3,362
|Scorpus Red
|Red
|Premium Paint Special
|$11,107
Current Aston Martin Vantage pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|F1 2D Convertible
|5.9L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$368,800
|F1 2D Coupe
|5.9L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$352,500
|F1 2D Convertible
|5.9L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|N/A
|F1 2D Convertible
|5.9L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|N/A
|F1 2D Coupe
|5.9L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|N/A
|F1 2D Coupe
|5.9L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|N/A
|My25 2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$410,000