2023 Isuzu Mu-X Ls-T (4X4) Rj5 My23 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon

2023 Isuzu Mu-X Ls-T (4X4) Rj5 My23 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain 4X4
Fuel Diesel
Seats 7
Transmission 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2023 Isuzu Mu-X Ls-T (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1570 mm
Tracking Rear 1570 mm
Ground Clearance 235 mm
Wheelbase 2855 mm
Height 1825 mm
Length 4850 mm
Width 1870 mm
Kerb Weight 2175 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2800 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 625 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 220 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 8.3 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 190 g/km
CO2 Urban 271 g/km
CO2 Combined 220 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Cdi
Power RPM 3600
Torque RPM 1600
Maxiumum Torque 450 Nm
Makimum Power 140 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 265/50 R20
Rear Tyre 265/50 R20
Front Rim Size 7.5X20
Rear Rim Size 7.5X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Gas Pressurised Shock Absorber, High Ride, Independent, Lower Wishbone, Stabiliser Bar, Upper Wishbone
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Gas Pressurised Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System, Stabiliser Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 72
KMs During Warranty 150 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Mid Front Driver Chassis
Compliance Location Driver Side Front Door Pillar
VIN Number Mpaucs40G**100001
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured Japan

Current Isuzu Mu-X pricing and specs

Ls-M (4X2) 4D Wagon 3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X2 $48,900
Ls-M (4X4) 4D Wagon 3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X4 $54,900
Ls-T (4X2) 4D Wagon 3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X2 $61,400
Ls-T (4X4) 4D Wagon 3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X4 $67,400
Ls-U (4X2) 4D Wagon 3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X2 $55,400