Specifications for the 2023 Isuzu Mu-X Ls-U (4X2). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2023 Isuzu Mu-X Ls-U (4X2) Rj5 My23 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|4X2
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|6 Speed Auto Seq Sports
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1570 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1570 mm
|Ground Clearance
|235 mm
|Wheelbase
|2855 mm
|Height
|1825 mm
|Length
|4850 mm
|Width
|1870 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2060 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2700 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|640 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|CO2 Emissions
|206 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|7.8 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|179 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|253 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|206 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|3600
|Torque RPM
|1600
|Maxiumum Torque
|450 Nm
|Makimum Power
|140 kW
|Front Tyre
|265/60 R18
|Rear Tyre
|265/60 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Gas Pressurised Shock Absorber, High Ride, Independent, Lower Wishbone, Stabiliser Bar, Upper Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Gas Pressurised Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System, Stabiliser Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|72
|KMs During Warranty
|150 km
|VIN Location
|Mid Front Driver Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Front Door Pillar
|VIN Number
|Mpaucr40G**100001
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet - Load Area
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 2nd Row Vents with Controls
- 318mm Rear Brakes
- 320mm Front Brakes
- 3rd Row Vents with Controls
- Seven Seat Interior
- Attention Assist
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Automatic Brake Hold
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Adaptive Logic Control
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Auto/Intelligent Speed Limiter
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Adjustable Steering Column
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Bi-LED Headlights
- BSM/RCTA Auto Switch Off
- Bucket Front Seats
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Curtain Airbags
- Console - Centre Floor
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Centre Console Tray
- Cupholders 3rd Row
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Comfort Indicator Function
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Dual Horn
- Diesel Particulate Defuser
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Driver Seat Manual Adjust 6 Way
- Digital Speedometer
- Entry Assist Grips
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Brake Shift Lock
- Electroluminescent Gauges
- Emergency Lane Keep Assist
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Electronic Stability Control
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Forward Collision Warning
- Front Demister
- Front Grill - Silver & Chrome
- Fog Lights - LED
- Front Stabiliser Bar
- Far Side Airbags - Centre
- Fuel Tank - High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)
- Glovebox Compartments - Upper & Lower
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Headlights - Automatic Levelling
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Heavy Duty Brakes
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Rear Windshield with Timer
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Highway-Terrain Tyres
- Intelligent Battery Sensor
- Interior Carpeted
- Intelligent Driver Assistance System
- Intuitive Flat Wiper Blade
- Engine Immobiliser
- Integrated Tailgate Spoiler
- Intermittent Wipers - Rear
- Keyless Entry
- Keyless Entry & Start
- Lane Departure Prevention
- Lane Departure Warning
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Low Range Transfer Case
- Lane Support Setting Switch
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi Information Display
- Maintenance Interval Indicator
- Misacceleration Mitigation System
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Manual Speed Limit Assist
- Overhead Console/s
- Overhead Lighting Console
- Passenger Airbag Deactivation
- Power Brake Assist
- Push Button Start
- Post Collision Braking
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Power Lumbar Support Driver Seat
- Power Mirrors
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering Variable
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows
- Power Windows - Driver With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows - Anti-trap - Driver
- Rear Centre Armrest - Folding
- Rear Combination Lights LED
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Reclining Rear Seats
- Roof Rails
- Rollover Mitigation System
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Rear Stabiliser Bar
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Remote Tailgate Operation
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatback Hooks
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Storage Compartment - Front Door/s
- Storage Compartment - Luggage Compartment Sides
- Snorkelled Diff Breathers
- Side Door Impact Beams
- Split Fold Third Row Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Smart Keyless Entry
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Storage Recess - Under Floor in Rear Cargo Area
- Sound System with 8 Speakers
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Side Steps - Aluminium
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors
- Sunvisors - Left & Right Hand Sides
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Steel Wheel
- Turn Assist with AEB
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Third Row Armrest/ Cupholder & Storage LH/RH Side
- Third Row Seats
- Third Row Seats -Reclining
- Touchscreen 9 inch
- Trailer Stability Control
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- Uphill/Downhill Transmission Control
- USB Input Socket
- USB Charging Port/s - Rear
- Under-front Steel Skid Plate
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Variable Geometry Turbocharger
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Walk Away Lock
- Welcome Lights
- Whiplash protection System - Front Seats
Optional Extras
- Mica Paint - $650
- Metallic Paint - $650
- Pearl Effect Paint - $650
- Solid Paint
|Colour
|Family
|Type
|Price
|Moonstone White
|White
|Pearl Effect Paint
|$650
|Magnetic Red
|Red
|Mica Paint
|$650
|Cobalt Blue
|Blue
|Mica Paint
|$650
|Galaxy Blue
|Blue
|Mica Paint
|$650
|Basalt Black
|Black
|Mica Paint
|$650
|Obsidian Grey
|Grey
|Mica Paint
|$650
|Mineral White
|White
|Solid Paint
|—
|Mercury Silver
|Silver
|Metallic Paint
|$650
Current Isuzu Mu-X pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Ls-M (4X2) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X2
|$48,900
|Ls-M (4X4) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X4
|$54,900
|Ls-T (4X2) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X2
|$61,400
|Ls-T (4X4) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X4
|$67,400
|Ls-U (4X2) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X2
|$55,400
|Ls-U (4X4) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X4
|$61,400
|Ls-M (4X2) 4D Wagon
|1.9L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X2
|$47,400
|Ls-M (4X2) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X2
|$49,400
|Ls-M (4X4) 4D Wagon
|1.9L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X4
|$53,400
|Ls-M (4X4) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X4
|$55,400
|Ls-T (4X2) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X2
|$63,400
|Ls-T (4X4) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X4
|$69,400
|Ls-U (4X2) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X2
|$55,900
|Ls-U (4X4) 4D Wagon
|1.9L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X4
|$59,900
|Ls-U (4X4) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X4
|$61,900
|Ls-M (4X2) 4D Wagon
|1.9L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X2
|$46,200
|Ls-M (4X2) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X2
|$48,200
|Ls-M (4X4) 4D Wagon
|1.9L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X4
|$50,700
|Ls-M (4X4) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X4
|$52,600
|Ls-T (4X2) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X2
|$59,300
|Ls-T (4X4) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X4
|$64,900
|Ls-U (4X2) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X2
|$53,100
|Ls-U (4X4) 4D Wagon
|1.9L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X4
|$56,900
|Ls-U (4X4) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X4
|$58,800