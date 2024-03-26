WhichCar
2024 Hyundai Staria Elite Us4.V2 My24 2.2L Diesel 4D Wagon

2024 Hyundai Staria Elite Us4.V2 My24 2.2L Diesel 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 8
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment People Mover

Specifications for the 2024 Hyundai Staria Elite. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1721 mm
Tracking Rear 1732 mm
Ground Clearance 186 mm
Wheelbase 3273 mm
Height 1990 mm
Length 5253 mm
Width 1997 mm
Kerb Weight 2255 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3040 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 75 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 218 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 8.2 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
e10 Fuel Compatible No
CO2 Extra 185 g/km
CO2 Urban 274 g/km
CO2 Combined 218 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Cdi
Power RPM 3800
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 430 Nm
Makimum Power 130 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/55 R18 104H
Rear Tyre 235/55 R18 104H
Front Rim Size 7Jx18
Rear Rim Size 7Jx18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
VIN Number Kmhya811Mmu000001
Vehicle Segment People Movers Up To 60K
Country Manufactured Korea

Current Hyundai Staria pricing and specs

