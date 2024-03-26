Specifications for the 2024 Hyundai Staria Us4.V2 My24. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2024 Hyundai Staria Us4.V2 My24 3.5L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|8
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|People Mover
|Tracking Front
|1721 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1732 mm
|Ground Clearance
|186 mm
|Wheelbase
|3273 mm
|Height
|1990 mm
|Length
|5253 mm
|Width
|1997 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2142 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2920 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|75 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|239 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|10.5 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|e10 Fuel Compatible
|Yes
|CO2 Extra
|188 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|329 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|239 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6400
|Torque RPM
|5000
|Maxiumum Torque
|331 Nm
|Makimum Power
|200 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/55 R18 104H
|Rear Tyre
|235/55 R18 104H
|Front Rim Size
|7Jx18
|Rear Rim Size
|7Jx18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Kmhya814Mmu000001
|Vehicle Segment
|People Movers Up To 60K
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 2nd Row Sliding Walk-in Device
- 325mm Rear Brakes
- 345mm Front Brakes
- Eight Seat Interior
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Automatic Brake Hold
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Apple Car Play
- Active Safety Group
- (AEB) Junction Assist
- Alloy Effect Interior Door Handles
- Alloy Effect Insert - Steering Wheel
- Alloy Effect Shift by Wire Controls
- Auto/Intelligent Speed Limiter
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Steering Column
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- Audio Streaming
- Around View Monitor
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Blind Spot Collision - Avoidance Assist - Rear
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Black Door Frame & Beltline Moulding
- Bottle Holders 3rd Row
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Bluetooth Connectivity - Multi-connection
- Curtain Airbags - Front
- Curtain Airbags - Rear
- Cabin Air Filter
- Configurable Active Lock/Unlock Operation
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Centre Console Rear Storage Drawer
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Cupholders 3rd Row
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings - Additional
- Cooling/Heating Vents 2nd Row
- Cooling/Heating Vents 3rd Row
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Central Locking Tailgate
- Comfort Mode
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Crosswind Stability Control Function
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cyclist Recognition
- Driver Attention Warning
- Driver Mode Selection
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Driver Seat Height Adjustable - Manual
- Digital Speedometer
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- ECO Mode
- Electronic Gear Shift Buttons
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Control
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Exit Warnings System
- Front Centre Airbag
- Flat Fold Seating 2nd Row
- Flat Fold Seating - 3rd Row
- Fog Lights - LED
- Floor Mounted Air Vents - 3rd Row
- Front View Camera
- Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Glovebox Compartment
- Gloss Black Garnish - Steering Wheel Controls
- Gloss Black Interior Garnish
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- High Beam Assist
- Headlights Follow Me Home Function
- Heated Rear Windshield
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light - LED
- Haptic Warning Function
- Hyundai Smartsense
- Instrument Cluster Display - 4.2 Inch
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Engine Immobiliser
- Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
- Keyless Remote x 2
- LED Headlights
- LED Light Bar
- Lane Following Assist
- Lane Keeping Assist - Line/Edge Detection
- Load Protection Net
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Lead Vehicle Start Alert
- Multi Collision Brake
- Column Mounted Motor Driven Power Steering
- Multifaceted Reflector LED Headlights
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi-media System with 8 inch Touch Screen
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map Pockets - Front & Rear
- Manual Temperature Control
- One Touch Directional Indicators
- Painted Grille
- Power Brake Assist
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Parking Distance Display
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Positioning Lights LED
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Power Mirrors With Auto Folding
- Power Mirrors With Indicators - LED
- Pop-out Latch Type Windows 2nd Row
- Pop-out Latch Type Windows 3rd Row
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows - Anti-trap
- Quiet Mode Function
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Cross Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Rear Climate Control with Lockout Function
- Rear Combination Lights LED
- Rear LED Reverse Lamp
- Roof Mounted Air Vents 2nd Row
- Roof Mounted Air Vents 3rd Row
- Roll-over Sensor
- Rear Seatbelt Monitor
- Rear Spoiler Tailgate Mounted
- Reversing Camera
- Remote Window Closing
- Remote Window Opening
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Rear Wiper Automatically Triggered in Reverse Gear
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelt Holders 3rd Row
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatback Hooks
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Front Seats
- Storage Compartment - In Dash
- Solar Control Glass - Front Windows
- Safety Lights Integrated In Front Doors
- Sliding Door Courtesy Lights
- Sports Mode
- Smart Mode
- Seat Occupancy Detection - Passenger Rear
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Sunvisor Extensions
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Shift by Wire Drive Selector
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Alloy Wheel
- Thorax Airbag - Driver
- Thorax Airbag - Passenger
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Ticket Holders - Sunvisors (both)
- TFT LCD Instrument Cluster
- Tyre Pressure Indicator
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Third Row Seats
- Third Row Seats - Tip Up & Slide Function
- USB Input Socket
- USB Charging Port/s - Rear
- Upper Tail Light Garnish
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Vehicle Stability Management System
- Wireless Apple Car Play
- Wireless Android Auto
- Wireless Charging Pad
- Wireless Device Charger
- Welcome Lights - Headlights
- Windscreen - Solar Attenuating
Optional Extras
- Premium Paint - $675
- Standard Paint
|Colour
|Family
|Type
|Price
|Shimmering Silver
|Silver
|Premium Paint
|$695
|Abyss Black
|Black
|Standard Paint
|—
|Graphite Gray
|Grey
|Premium Paint
|$695
|Creamy White
|White
|Standard Paint
|—
|Moonlight Blue
|Blue
|Premium Paint
|$695
Current Hyundai Staria pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Load 5S 2.2D Liftback 5D Crew Van
|2.2L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic Seque, FWD
|$50,640
|Load 2S 2.2D Liftback 5D Van
|2.2L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic Seque, FWD
|$46,740
|Load Premium 2S 2.2D Liftback 5D Van
|2.2L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic Seque, FWD
|$51,740
|Load 2S 2.2D Twin Swing 5D Van
|2.2L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic Seque, FWD
|$46,740
|Load 5S 2.2D Twin Swing 5D Crew Van
|2.2L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic Seque, FWD
|$50,640
|Us4.V3 My25 4D Wagon
|2.2L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$52,500
|Us4.V3 My25 4D Wagon
|3.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$49,500
|Elite 4D Wagon
|2.2L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$60,500
|Elite 4D Wagon
|3.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$57,500
|Highlander 4D Wagon
|2.2L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$67,500
|Highlander 4D Wagon
|3.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$64,500