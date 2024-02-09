WhichCar
2024 Jaguar I-Pace Ev400 R-Dynamic Hse (294Kw) X152 My24 Electric 4D Wagon

2024 Jaguar I-Pace Ev400 R-Dynamic Hse (294Kw) X152 My24 Electric 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Electric
Seats 5
Transmission 1 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2024 Jaguar I-Pace Ev400 R-Dynamic Hse (294Kw). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1641 mm
Tracking Rear 1660 mm
Ground Clearance 174 mm
Wheelbase 2990 mm
Height 1566 mm
Length 4682 mm
Width 2011 mm
Kerb Weight 2133 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2670 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 537 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Electric
Fuel Type Electric
Air Pollution Standard Pure Ev

Engine
Engine Electric
Maxiumum Torque 696 Nm
Makimum Power 294 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/50 R20
Rear Tyre 255/50 R20
Front Rim Size 8.5Jx20
Rear Rim Size 8.5Jx20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Double Wishbone
Rear Suspension Diesel, Coil Spring, Integral Link

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Rhs - Front Door Aperture
VIN Number Sadha2A18L1003110
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured England

Current Jaguar I-Pace pricing and specs

Ev400 R-Dynamic Hse (294Kw) 4D Wagon Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD $165,075
Ev400 R-Dynamic S (294Kw) 4D Wagon Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD $144,125
Ev400 R-Dynamic Se (294Kw) 4D Wagon Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD $147,475