Specifications for the 2023 Jaguar I-Pace Ev400 R-Dynamic Hse (294Kw). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2023 Jaguar I-Pace Ev400 R-Dynamic Hse (294Kw) X152 My24 Electric 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Electric
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|1 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1641 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1660 mm
|Ground Clearance
|174 mm
|Wheelbase
|2990 mm
|Height
|1566 mm
|Length
|4682 mm
|Width
|2011 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2133 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2670 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|537 kg
|Fuel
|Electric
|Fuel Type
|Electric
|Air Pollution Standard
|Pure Ev
|Engine
|Electric
|Maxiumum Torque
|696 Nm
|Makimum Power
|294 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/50 R20
|Rear Tyre
|255/50 R20
|Front Rim Size
|8.5Jx20
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5Jx20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Double Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Diesel, Coil Spring, Integral Link
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Rhs - Front Door Aperture
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|England
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 325mm Rear Brakes
- 350mm Front Brakes
- 3-flash Lane Change Indicators
- Five Seat Interior
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active Bonnet
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Apple Car Play
- Active Sound Design
- Active Vanes
- Adaptive Cruise Control with Steering Assist
- Animated Directional Indicators
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Automatic Emergency Call (eCall)
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Acoustic Laminated Windscreen
- Approach Light with Logo Projection
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- All Surface Progress Control
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Android Auto
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Blind Spot Assist
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Condition Based Service System
- Carpet Floor Covering
- Charging Cable - Public
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Configurable Cabin Lighting
- Coil Suspension
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Drive Control
- Driver Monitoring
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Enhanced Brake Regeneration
- Ebony Suedecloth Headling
- Electric Cabin Pre-conditioning
- Electronic Data Recorder
- Electric Motor
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming Driver Side
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Electronic Stability Control
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Exterior Pack - Black
- Forward Collision Warning
- Flush Fit Door Handles
- Front Footwell Lights
- Fog Lights - Rear LED
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Gloss Black Trim Finisher
- Global Lock/Unlock Switch - Drivers Door
- Head Airbags - 2nd Row Seats (side)
- Head Airbags - Front Seats (side)
- Headlights - Automatic Levelling
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Headlights Follow Me Home Function
- Headrests Front
- Headrests Rear
- Heated Rear Windshield with Timer
- Hill Start Assist
- Head Up Display
- Interactive Driver Display
- Interior Fr Dr Handles - Separate Locking Switches
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Front
- Jaguar Script & Leaper
- Keyless Entry
- Luggage Compartment - Front
- Lane Departure Warning
- Laminated Front & Toughened Rear Glass
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Load Hooks
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Low Power Mode
- Lock Only Switch - Front Passenger Door
- Low Traction Launch
- Matrix LED headlights with signature DRL
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Map Reading Lights - LED
- Mist Sensing
- Metal Treadplates with Branding
- Open Differential
- Overhead Lighting Console
- Online Pack with Data Plan
- Pwr Fr Sts 16 Way - Clim, Dr Memory, Man H/rests
- Power Child Locks
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Perimeter Alarm
- Pivi Pro - Connected
- Power Mirror Fold, Memory, Heated & App Lights
- Power Socket/s
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows - Anti-trap
- Range for Route
- Rear Bike Carrier Preparation Kit
- Rear Collision Avoidance
- Rear Collision Monitor
- Rear Footwell Lights
- Remote Infotainment System
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear Traffic Monitor
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Solar Attenuating Rear Windscreen
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Storage Compartment Under Rear Seats
- Secure Tracker
- 40/20/40 folding htd rear seats with ctr armrest
- Solar Sensing
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Standard Roof
- Start-up Sequence with Movement, Dials & Lighting
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Timed Charging
- Touch Pro Duo
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tyre Repair System
- Traffic Sign Recognition & Adaptive Speed Limiter
- Torque Vectoring By Braking
- Towing Eyes
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Vinyl Sunvisors
- Wireless Device Charger
- Wheel Finish - Dark Grey
- Wheel Finish - Diamond Turned
- Wheel Finish - Gloss
- Windscreen - Solar Attenuating
- Winter Wiper Park Position
Optional Extras
- 3D Surround Sound System - $800
- Climate Control - 4 Zone - $1,820
- Activity Key - $910
- Adaptive Dynamics - $2,405
- Anti Theft Wheel Nuts - $104
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- 22 Inch Alloy Wheels - $2,000
- Alloy Wheels Special 20 Inch
- Alloy Wheels Special 22 Inch - $4,068
- Black Painted Roof - $1,495
- Bright Exterior Pack
- Cabin Air Purification Plus - $626
- Cold Climate Pack - $1,658
- Carbon Fibre Trim Finishers - $1,521
- Click & Go Integrated Base Unit - $270
- Convenience Pack - $1,403
- Comfort Pack - $2,422
- Drive Control with Adaptive Surface Response - $2,002
- Dynamic Pack - $7,411
- Electronic Air Suspension - $2,002
- Electrically Heated Windscreen - $455
- Entertainment Pack - $1,581
- Fog Lights - Front - $403
- Home Charging Cable - $400
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate - $260
- Heated Steering Wheel - $494
- Heated Washer Jets - $299
- Illuminated Metal Treadplates - Branded - $780
- Intrusion Sensor - $1,001
- Lockable Cooled Glovebox - $403
- Premium LED Headlights with signature DRL
- Load Protection Net - $299
- Leather Upgrade - Extended - Full - $2,763
- Leather Upholstery Special
- Morzine Headlining - Ebony
- Morzine Headlining - Light Oyster
- Metallic Paint
- Metallic Paint Premium - $1,950
- Power Front Seats 14 Way - Climate & Driver Memory - $2,040
- Privacy Glass - $845
- Premium Non-leather Upgrade
- Rear Spoiler Tailgate Mounted - $310
- Rear View Mirror - ClearSight - $1,131
- Surround Camera System - 3D - $1,000
- Secure Tracker Pro - $1,000
- Suedecloth Headlining - Light Oyster
- Solid Paint
- Sound System
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary - $380
- Twin Front Cupholders with Cover - $90
- Ultra Metallic Paint - Satin - $9,050
- Wi-Fi Enabled with Data Plan - $790
|Colour
|Family
|Type
|Price
|Carpathian Grey in Satin Finish
|Grey
|Ultra Metallic Paint - Satin
|$9,050
|Ostuni Pearl White
|White
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Carpathian Grey
|Grey
|Metallic Paint Premium
|$1,950
|Eiger Grey in Satin Finish
|Grey
|Ultra Metallic Paint - Satin
|$9,050
|Fuji White
|White
|Solid Paint
|—
|Firenze Red
|Red
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Eiger Grey
|Grey
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Portofino Blue
|Blue
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Santorini Black
|Black
|Metallic Paint
|—
Current Jaguar I-Pace pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Ev400 R-Dynamic Hse (294Kw) 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$165,075
|Ev400 R-Dynamic S (294Kw) 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$144,125
|Ev400 R-Dynamic Se (294Kw) 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$147,475