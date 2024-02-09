Specifications for the 2024 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Glx (4Wd) 5 Seat. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2024 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Glx (4Wd) 5 Seat Qf My23 2.4L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1520 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1515 mm
|Ground Clearance
|218 mm
|Wheelbase
|2800 mm
|Height
|1835 mm
|Length
|4825 mm
|Width
|1815 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2045 kg
|Gcm
|5565 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2775 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3100 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|730 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|68 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|212 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|8 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|185 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|258 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|212 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|3500
|Torque RPM
|2500
|Maxiumum Torque
|430 Nm
|Makimum Power
|133 kW
|Front Tyre
|265/60 R18 110H
|Rear Tyre
|265/60 R18 110H
|Front Rim Size
|7.5Jx18
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5Jx18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Stabiliser Bar
|Rear Suspension
|3 Links, Coil Spring, Stabiliser Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Rear Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Mmaguks10%H123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 220V Power Outlet
- Five Seat Interior
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Automatic Brake Hold
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Automatic Door Locks
- Adjustable Driver Seat - Manual
- Automatic Park Brake
- Adjustable Passenger Seat - Manual
- Auto Stability Control
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Adjustable Steering Column
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Active Traction Control
- Android Auto
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Roof
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Brake Override System
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Centre Console Storage Box with Lid
- Centre Console Tray
- Chrome Exterior Door Handles
- Carpet Floor Covering
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Upholstery - Premium
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Display Audio with Touch Screen
- Driver Lumbar Support
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dual Range Transfer Case
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electric Parking Brake
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Forward Collision Mitigation
- Fog Lights - LED
- Headlights - Automatic Levelling
- Hill Descent Control
- HDMI Input
- Hill Start Assist
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Front
- Intermittent Wipers - Rear
- Keyless Entry
- LED Headlights
- LED Cornering Lights
- Leather Gear Selector
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi-media System with 8 inch Touch Screen
- One Touch Start System
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Windows
- Power Windows - Auto Up/Down - Driver Control
- Power Windows Lock - Driver Control
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Air Vents
- Rear Centre Armrest with Cup Holders
- Rear Cooler
- Reclining Rear Seats
- Roof Rails - Silver Finish
- Rear LED Stop Light
- Reversing Camera
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Super Select II 4WD
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Smart Key
- Smartphone Interface
- Selectable Off-road Modes
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sound System with 4 Speakers
- Speed Sensing Front Wipers
- Side Steps
- Side Window Demisters
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Alloy Wheel
- Single Zone Climate Control
- Trailer Stability Control
- USB Input Socket
- USB Charging Port/s - Rear
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Water Repellent Seat Fabric
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $740
- Pearlescent Paint - $740
- Solid Paint
|Colour
|Family
|Type
|Price
|Sterling Silver
|Silver
|Metallic Paint
|$740
|White
|White
|Solid Paint
|—
|Terra Rossa
|Red
|Pearlescent Paint
|$740
|Graphite Grey
|Grey
|Metallic Paint
|$740
Current Mitsubishi Pajero Sport pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Gls (2Wd) 7 Seat 4D Wagon
|2.4L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$48,900
|Glx (2Wd) 5 Seat 4D Wagon
|2.4L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$43,800
|Gls (2Wd) 7 Seat 4D Wagon
|2.4L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$48,400
|Glx (2Wd) 5 Seat 4D Wagon
|2.4L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$43,400
|Gls (2Wd) 7 Seat 4D Wagon
|2.4L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$50,190
|Glx (2Wd) 5 Seat 4D Wagon
|2.4L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$44,940
|Exceed (4Wd) 7 Seat 4D Wagon
|2.4L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$62,590
|Gsr (4Wd) 7 Seat 4D Wagon
|2.4L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$64,840
|Gls (4Wd) 7 Seat 4D Wagon
|2.4L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$56,890
|Glx (4Wd) 5 Seat 4D Wagon
|2.4L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$51,540