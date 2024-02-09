WhichCar
2024 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Gsr (4Wd) 7 Seat Qf My23 2.4L Diesel 4D Wagon

2024 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Gsr (4Wd) 7 Seat Qf My23 2.4L Diesel 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Diesel
Seats 7
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2024 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Gsr (4Wd) 7 Seat. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1520 mm
Tracking Rear 1515 mm
Ground Clearance 218 mm
Wheelbase 2800 mm
Height 1835 mm
Length 4825 mm
Width 1815 mm
Kerb Weight 2125 kg
Gcm 5565 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2775 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3100 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 650 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 68 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 212 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 8 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 185 g/km
CO2 Urban 258 g/km
CO2 Combined 212 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Cdi
Power RPM 3500
Torque RPM 2500
Maxiumum Torque 430 Nm
Makimum Power 133 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 265/60 R18 110H
Rear Tyre 265/60 R18 110H
Front Rim Size 7.5Jx18
Rear Rim Size 7.5Jx18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Stabiliser Bar
Rear Suspension 3 Links, Coil Spring, Stabiliser Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rear Driver Side Chassis
Compliance Location Driver Side A-Pillar
VIN Number Mmaguks10%H123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured Japan

