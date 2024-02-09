WhichCar
2024 Subaru Wrx (AWD) My23 2.4L Petrol 4D Sedan

2024 Subaru Wrx (AWD) My23 2.4L Petrol 4D Sedan details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission Continuous Variable
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2024 Subaru Wrx (AWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1560 mm
Tracking Rear 1570 mm
Ground Clearance 135 mm
Wheelbase 2675 mm
Height 1465 mm
Length 4670 mm
Width 1825 mm
Gross Vehicle Weight 2100 kg
Kerb Weight 1551 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 63 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 192 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8.5 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 160 g/km
CO2 Urban 248 g/km
CO2 Combined 192 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5600
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 350 Nm
Makimum Power 202 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/40 R18 97Y
Rear Tyre 245/40 R18 97Y
Front Rim Size 8.5Jx18
Rear Rim Size 8.5Jx18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Macpherson Strut, Stabiliser Bar
Rear Suspension Double Wishbone, Stabiliser Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Behind Driver On Cross Member
Compliance Location Pass Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number Jf1Vbhk%#@G002001
Vehicle Segment Small Up To 40K
Country Manufactured Japan

Current Subaru Wrx pricing and specs

(AWD) 4D Sedan 2.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, AWD $47,490
(AWD) 4D Sedan 2.4L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, AWD $52,990
(AWD) 4D Sportwagon 2.4L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, AWD $51,790
Club Spec (AWD) 4D Sedan 2.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, AWD $52,590
GT (AWD) 4D Sportwagon 2.4L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, AWD $57,290