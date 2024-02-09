Specifications for the 2024 Subaru Wrx (AWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2024 Subaru Wrx (AWD) My23 2.4L Petrol 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|Continuous Variable
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1560 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1570 mm
|Ground Clearance
|135 mm
|Wheelbase
|2675 mm
|Height
|1465 mm
|Length
|4670 mm
|Width
|1825 mm
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2100 kg
|Kerb Weight
|1551 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|63 L
|CO2 Emissions
|192 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.5 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|160 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|248 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|192 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5600
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|350 Nm
|Makimum Power
|202 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/40 R18 97Y
|Rear Tyre
|245/40 R18 97Y
|Front Rim Size
|8.5Jx18
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5Jx18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut, Stabiliser Bar
|Rear Suspension
|Double Wishbone, Stabiliser Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Behind Driver On Cross Member
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Centre B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Jf1Vbhk%#@G002001
|Vehicle Segment
|Small Up To 40K
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 290mm Rear Brakes
- 316mm Front Brakes
- Five Seat Interior
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Auto Door Lock/Unlock
- Autonomous Emergency Steering
- Automatic Hold Function
- Auto/Intelligent Speed Limiter
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Column
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Active Torque Vectoring System
- Android Auto
- Audio Streaming
- Auxiliary Input Socket
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Bucket Front Seats
- Bonnet Scoop
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cushion Airbag Passenger Seat - Front
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Centre Information Display
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Upholstery
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Dual Integrated Tailpipes
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Driver Seat Height Adjustable - Manual
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electroluminescent Gauges
- Emergency Lane Keep Assist
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Electronic Stability Control
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Front & Rear Stabiliser
- Front Grille - Mesh Insert
- Fog Lights - LED
- Fully Variable Torque Distribution
- Headrests - Adjustable Front Seats
- Headlights - Automatic Levelling
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Handsfree Mobile Communication
- Headrests Front - Tilt Function
- Intelligent Drive
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intelligent Mode
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Lane Change Assist
- Lane Centering Function
- Lane Departure Prevention
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- Lane Sway Warning
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Lead Vehicle Start Alert
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi Information Display 4.2 inch LCD
- Multi Information Display - Colour
- Manual Mode
- Push Button Start
- Pre-Collision Brake Assist
- Pre-Collision Braking System
- Pre-Collision Throttle Management
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Passenger Safety Cell
- Power Windows - Auto Up/Down
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Rear Diffuser
- Roof Carrier Brackets
- Rear Privacy Glass - Rear & Side Windows
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Symmetrical All Wheel Drive
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Subaru Eye Sight System
- Security System
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Smart Key
- Side Skirts
- Speed Limiting Device
- Sports Mode
- Sports Pedals
- Speed Recognition
- Sports Seats - Front
- Steering Responsive Headlights
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Sport Sharp Mode
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel 17 inch
- Steering Wheel with Logo
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Spare Wheel - Steel
- Touchscreen 11.6 inch
- Traction Control System
- Tailpipe Cover
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Twin Tailpipes
- Upholstery - Grey & Black
- USB Input Socket
- USB Charging Port/s - Rear
- Vision Assist
- Vehicle Dynamics Control System
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint
- Pearl Effect Paint
- Silica Paint
- Solid Paint
|Colour
|Family
|Type
|Price
|Solar Orange
|Orange
|Pearl Effect Paint
|—
|Ignition Red
|Red
|Solid Paint
|—
|WR Blue
|Blue
|Pearl Effect Paint
|—
|Ceramic White
|White
|Solid Paint
|—
|Crystal Black
|Black
|Silica Paint
|—
|Ice Silver
|Silver
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Magnetite Grey
|Grey
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Sapphire Blue
|Blue
|Pearl Effect Paint
|—
Current Subaru Wrx pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|(AWD) 4D Sedan
|2.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, AWD
|$47,490
|(AWD) 4D Sedan
|2.4L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$52,990
|(AWD) 4D Sportwagon
|2.4L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$51,790
|Club Spec (AWD) 4D Sedan
|2.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, AWD
|$52,590
|GT (AWD) 4D Sportwagon
|2.4L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$57,290
|Rs (AWD) 4D Sedan
|2.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, AWD
|$49,990
|Rs (AWD) 4D Sedan
|2.4L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$55,490
|Ts (AWD) 4D Sedan
|2.4L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$57,990
|Ts (AWD) 4D Sportwagon
|2.4L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$59,790