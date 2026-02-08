It’s fair to say there’s been plenty of fanfare trumpeting Kia joining the dual-cab segment with its Tasman, but within that fanfare, South Korea’s first dual-cab in our market has seemingly been forgotten.

Enter the refreshed KGM Musso Ultimate Luxury XLV. What was once a SsangYong is now a KGM, but fear not, the value position remains unchanged along with the Musso nameplate.

Not so long ago, the Musso was the only go-to when it came to value-packed dual cabs for sensible buyers willing to deftly sidestep the bragging rights of the badge in their driveway. The coil spring rear end provided a point of difference too, some time before Nissan went that way with Navara. In theory, it means you get ride quality that’s more SUV than truck-like.

And, in this company, any combatant with a price that starts with a 5 is off to a solid start. While the GWM Cannon has started to eat into KGM’s value action, the Musso still stands as a smart money buy, and not just because it’s affordable, which we’ll get to. Add in the seven-year/unlimited kilometre warranty, and capped price servicing scheme ($2298 over five years), along with a frugal 8.6L/100km fuel use claim, and the Musso nails the value proposition. In testing, we’ve managed to keep the real-world fuel use below 10L/100km, settling in around 9.5-9.8L/100km.

As the judges found during Wheels’ UOTY, the Musso is well designed, cleverly executed, comfortable, spacious and doesn’t feel like it’s been built down to a price. That’s a crucial point, too, because in the chase for value at the more affordable end of the market, the way to stand out is not to appear to be cheap. The price point is one thing, the experience inside the cabin, for example, is quite something else.

Keep in mind, again, that the judges here are assessing the chops of these dual cabs around town, in the confines of the city. It’s here the Musso once again impresses. Like a few of the newcomers here, it isn’t the one to buy if you need to regularly carry a heavy load in the tray.

There are more hardcore, work focused options for that – Ranger at the top of the tree.

The Musso does, however, make light work of the urban sprawl, with a comfortable cabin, long list of standard features that work as they should, and space for the family if that’s how you need to use your ute. Even some of the larger utes in this class don’t feel especially spacious in the second row, but the Musso is comfortable back there, even for longer trips, especially in regard to legroom.

“The Musso proves a couple of things,” Morley said. “First, that you don’t necessarily have to shop Chinese in order to get a big package, your share of tech and a decent drive. Second, that even though it’s the cheapest vehicle here by almost six-grand, it’s far from the least likeable.”

He’s right too, with this segment getting more expensive by the month, despite the relatively primitive underpinnings beneath dual cabs of every colour. The Musso steps things forward somewhat with a multi-link, coil spring rear, with the platform beneath based on the Rexton SUV. It’s a key point, too, because often, the SUV comes after the dual cab.

There’s still a firm element to the ride – there has to be to account for the 880kg payload and 3500kg tow rating – but it’s more adept at dealing with road imperfections than a leaf-spring rear could ever be. Keep in mind, though, that you can get leaf springs with the more affordable ELX model grade if you

want a Musso and you need it to get to work.

Smaller, four-cylinder engines are now effectively the standard for the segment, and as such, the Musso’s 2.2-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged diesel isn’t as strange as it might otherwise be. Power and torque at 133kW and 420Nm, are down on the segment best meaning it rarely feels sharp under acceleration, but the six-speed auto is a good one and makes the most of the power and torque on offer. The segment standard has been 500Nm for some time now, so the Musso doesn’t feel as punchy as the best in segment.

It’s driving where the Musso shines brightest. To get the same level of driving engagement and comfort, you need to spend a lot more money, and that’s why it’s been the smart money option for as long as it has. Challengers are many now, not the least of which being the heavy hitters from China such as the BYD Shark 6, the GWM Cannon and the new MG U9. With that in mind, Musso continues to impress even though it might not be the first model on everyone’s shopping list.

A steady stream of updates, styling tweaks and technology inclusions has ensured the Musso ticks along, keeping pace with the most appealing in the segment and their respective standard features list.

However, the fact that KGM has managed to keep the pricing as sharp as it has is the real story here. It means those of you wanting a dual cab with the lot, but with a budget that doesn’t quite stretch that far, still have the option to access a vehicle with everything you need.

Specs

Price $52,000 (DA) Body Dual-cab, five-seat ute Drive Dual-range 4×4 Drivetrain 2.2-litre four-cylinder turbo diesel Power 133kW @ 3000rpm Torque 420Nm @ 1600-2600rpm Transmission 6-speed automatic Consumption 9.0L/100km Kerb weight 2090kg 0-100km/h NA L/W/H/W-B 5415/1950/1885/3210mm Payload 880kg Warranty 7yr/unlimited km Safety rating Untested