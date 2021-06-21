Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Australia is recalling almost 12,000 examples of its Jeep Grand Cherokee due to multiple faults.

The larger problem with the crank shaft is said to affect 11,632 2014-2015 WK models sold between June 1, 2013 and January 1, 2019, while 203 2021 KLs sold between February 1 and May 31 this year are impacted by a transmission fluid leak.

According to Product Safety Australia, the 2014-2015 model’s fault lies with the signal from the crank shaft position sensor which may fail, resulting in the engine possibly stalling, losing power or drivers being unable to restart the car – all of which could lead to an accident.

Meanwhile, the 2021 Grand Cherokee’s transmission oil cooler hose may have been manufactured with incorrectly cured rubber which could rupture, causing transmission fluid to leak and catch fire.

A list of VINs for affected 2014-2015 vehicles is available here, and 2021 models here.

FCA Australia has said it will notify affected owners, who can take their vehicle to an authorised Chrysler Dodge and Jeep Dealer for repair, free of charge.

For further information, consumers can phone 1300 133 079 or contact Jeep on its website: https://www.jeep.com.au/contact-us.html