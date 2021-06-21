Subscribe
News

12,000 Jeep Grand Cherokees recalled

2014-2015 car called back at same time as 2021 model

21 Jun 2021
Kathryn Fisk
Siteassets Authors Kathryn Fisk
Jeep Grand Cherokee
Gallery1

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Australia is recalling almost 12,000 examples of its Jeep Grand Cherokee due to multiple faults.

The larger problem with the crank shaft is said to affect 11,632 2014-2015 WK models sold between June 1, 2013 and January 1, 2019, while 203 2021 KLs sold between February 1 and May 31 this year are impacted by a transmission fluid leak.

According to Product Safety Australia, the 2014-2015 model’s fault lies with the signal from the crank shaft position sensor which may fail, resulting in the engine possibly stalling, losing power or drivers being unable to restart the car – all of which could lead to an accident.

Meanwhile, the 2021 Grand Cherokee’s transmission oil cooler hose may have been manufactured with incorrectly cured rubber which could rupture, causing transmission fluid to leak and catch fire.

A list of VINs for affected 2014-2015 vehicles is available here, and 2021 models here.

FCA Australia has said it will notify affected owners, who can take their vehicle to an authorised Chrysler Dodge and Jeep Dealer for repair, free of charge.

For further information, consumers can phone 1300 133 079 or contact Jeep on its website: https://www.jeep.com.au/contact-us.html

 

MORE All Jeep stories
MORE Grand Cherokee news & reviews

 

How are you finding our new site design? Tell us in the comments below or send us your thoughts at feedback@whichcar.com.au.

 

Subscribe to Australian car magazines

Subscribe to any of our motoring magazines and save up to 49%


Subscribe

 

Kathryn Fisk
News Editor
Siteassets Authors Kathryn Fisk
Originally from the UK, Kathryn's working background in journalism is more red-top tabloid than motoring, but coming from a classic car loving family, it's hard not to have a passion for anything with four wheels - especially anything from the '80s.
 

We recommend

NEWS

Hyundai i30 N Line Sedan
News

UPDATE: Hyundai i30 Sedan N Line Special Edition not coming Down Under despite appearing in price guides

An upcoming variation to the Korean manufacturer's popular model has been put on hold with the parts shortage to blame

29 mins ago
Jordan Mulach
Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.
© Copyright Are Media Pty Limited. All Rights Reserved.