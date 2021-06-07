Subscribe
Mercedes-AMG A45 S and CLA45 S recalled

Seven local examples of the performance cars affected 

7 Jun 2021
James Robinson
2020 Mercedes-AMG A45 S
Snapshot

  • Wrong spark plugs may have been fitted to M139 turbo four-pot
  • Fault could lead to engine damage or vehicle stalling
  • Same issue has occurred in America

Mercedes-Benz Australia has issued a recall for seven of its 2020 Mercedes-AMG A45 S and CLA45 S performance hatchbacks and sedans after a fault was identified with the vehicles’ spark plugs.

According to Mercedes, the wrong spark plugs may have been fitted to five locally delivered examples of its A45 S and two examples of its CLA 45 S.

If improper spark plugs have been used, this could lead to them failing during regular use.

Failure of the spark plugs could damage the hand-built AMG M139 turbocharged 2.0-litre in-line four-cylinder, and it could also lead to the engine stalling while in use. 

2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA45 S revealed
The Mercedes-AMG CLA45 S

While this is the first instance of the incorrect spark plugs being fitted to both the A45 S and CLA45 S in Australia, American-delivered examples have also been impacted by the manufacturing fault, with seven cars caught up in a US recall back in March. 

The German automaker is asking affected vehicle owners to organise a time to have their vehicles inspected and fixed by an authorised dealer, free of charge. 

Anyone seeking more information about the recall can contact Mercedes-Benz Australia on 1300 762 718. 

A list of the affected vehicles’ VINs can also be viewed here.

James Robinson
Journalist
James has been infatuated with all things automotive since he was in nappies, growing up around a grandfather who collected Jaguars, and a father who steadfastly believes there is no greater car than the Porsche 911.
