Airbag fault prompts Volvo XC90 recall

Volvo has recalled 57 XC90 large SUV after a defect relating to the SRS airbags was discovered.

The recall issued on the Product Safety Australia website describes the fault: “the SRS control unit may not be tightened to the vehicle’s body correctly.”

In that circumstance, the airbag system light would illuminate showing an error message on the instrument panel.

This is a problem that could be hazardous in the event in the event of a crash – the airbag may not deploy. Obviously, that’s bad news for vehicle occupants who could be at enhanced risk of injury or death.

Volvo is attempting to contact the owners of the affected vehicles in writing to request that they make an appointment with their preferred dealership to get the problem rectified free of charge.

The 57 vehicles with the fault were available for sale between October 1, 2020 and January 31, 2021 and encompass vehicles sold under the 2021 model year.

A full list of affected Vehicle Identification Numbers (VIN) can be downloaded here.

For more information, contact Volvo by phone on 1300 787 802 or email owners@volvo-customers.com.