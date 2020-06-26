The final ever limited edition version of Alfa Romeo’s quirky 4C Spider will, despite the odds, make it to Australia.

The final iteration of Alfa’s unusual little two-seater will be known as the 33 Stradale, and even though production is limited to just 33 units in the US, Fiat’s local arm has confirmed that a handful of the carbon-tubbed convertible mid-engined sports cars will come to Australia in right-hand-drive form.

Designed to pay homage to the 1967 Alfa Romeo Stradale 33, the 4C version will come only in Rosso Villa d’Este red, and will run a set of bespoke staggered grey/gold alloys, with 19-inch rims out back and 18s on the front.

Bi-xenon headlights and a bi-modal Akrapovic exhaust are also added – usually optional extras on Aussie-delivered cars - along with bespoke interior trim with sports buckets, exposed carbon on the B-pillars, and ‘race-tuned’ suspension.

The raucous 1.8-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine over the driver’s shoulder remains undisturbed, pushing 177kW and 350Nm out through the rear wheels via a six-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

“The Alfa Romeo 4C Spider is such an iconic car,” said an Alfa Australia spokesperson.

“We are excited to confirm a limited number of 4C Spider 33 Stradale Tributos will arrive in Australia next year and we look forward to sharing more details with you in the coming months.”

This special edition is very late in the piece for the six-year-old 4C, which is all-but out of production, and will undoubtedly attract the eye of the avid Alfisti collector.

It’s been a reasonable success for Alfa locally as a halo product, though sales in 2020 are well down (seven sales to the end of November). The convertible version retails at $109,000, but there’s no word on the cost of the 33 Stradale.

The exit of the 4C will leave only the Mazda MX-5-derived Abarth 124 Spider as the last remaining two-door sports car in the FCA family.