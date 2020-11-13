Audi has refreshed its Q5, releasing details on the model’s new line-up ahead of a launch in Australia for early 2021.

This update on the five-door medium SUV arrives halfway through its second generation.

As for what’s changed, the new Q5 debuts a fresh look, upgraded cabin technology and a suite of new engines with mild-hybrid systems.

Its front end has been completely restyled from the bonnet down, with new lights, bumper intakes and a new grille defining the facade.

The changes are less dramatic on its rear end, however, where refreshed taillights and new lower bumper insert debut.

Meanwhile, the Audi's infotainment is enhanced through a new 10.1-inch MMI touch display, and offers Audi Connect services to map out surrounding amenities in Google Maps.

READ Audi models set for more power, more engines

Powering the range are three new engines, kicking off with diesel TDI and petrol TFSI four-cylinder engines, both paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Producing 150kW and 400Nm, or 10kW more than past, the base 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine powers all 40TDI variants, offering a sprint to 100km/h from rest in 7.6 seconds.

But its big draw is fuel economy, with Audi claiming it can sip as little as 5.4L/100km – no doubt helped by the 12-volt mild-hybrid system used by it and the petrol Q5.

The 2.0-litre turbo petrol four-cylinder, meanwhile, is slightly down on power (-2kW) and offers 183kW and 370Nm in all 45TFSI variants, helping it accelerate to 100km/h in 6.3 seconds.

Both powertrains are available in three trims; a name-less base trim, Sport and a Launch Edition.

The second-tier Sport trim on 40TDI and 45TFSI variants introduce 20-inch wheels, 10-speaker audio and panoramic sunroofs, as well as heated Sport front seats, adaptive cruise and traffic jam assist, electric steering adjustment, collision avoidance and park assist, among other safety systems, for $6000 on TDIs and $7000 on TFSIs.

For a limited time Audi is also offering Launch Edition trims on the base powertrains, this adds metallic paint, 20-inch wheels in bi-colour Falx design, black exterior styling bits, carbon mirrors, leather seats and armrests, illuminated door sills as well as ambient lighting — for $3400 on TDIs and $4200 on TFSIs.

The Launch Edition will go some way to aping the top-of-the-line Q5 S-Line, which is offered exclusively with a 3.0-litre turbo diesel V6 and eight-speed automatic transmission.

Pumping out 210kW and 620Nm, it’ll hit 100km/h from rest in 6.3 seconds and relies on a 48-volt mild-hybrid system.

MORE Audi says driverless cars are decades away

On top of this, it scores a honeycomb grille finished in black, matte silver front bumper inserts, illuminated door sills and a silver rear diffuser.

Range-wide, Audi’s offering 12 exterior colours, four interior schemes as well as the Assistance, Comfort and Technik packs, as ways to customise the new Q5.

All Q5s will come from Audi’s Chihuahua plant in Mexico, while Audi offers a five-year service plan package for $2720 on petrol engines, then $3160 on diesels – backed by a three-year unlimited kilometre warranty.

It'll also welcome the updated diesel powered SQ5 later next year.

2021 Audi Q5 Pricing

Variant Price Q5 40TDI quattro 150kW $68,900 Q5 45TFSI quattro 183kW $69,600 Q5 40TDI quattro Sport 150kW $74,900 Q5 45TFSI quattro Sport 183kW $76,600 Q5 40TDI quattro Launch Edition 150kW $78,300 Q5 45TFSI quattro Launch Edition 183kW $80,800 Q5 50TDI quattro S line 210kW $89,600

READ NEXT Audi is heading back to Le Mans