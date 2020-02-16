The Citroen C3 hatchback has undergone a minor upgrade that brings additional comfort and technology with no increase to its $28,990 retail price tag.

The third-generation C3’s first facelift since it was introduced in 2018 also brings a fresh front end, revised rear-quarter panel pattern and new-design 16-inch 'Helix' alloy wheels.

Perhaps the most obvious aesthetic difference is the redesigned ‘Airbumps’ mounted on the lower door panels, which are now made up of a set of three capsules instead of seven smaller ones.

The interior gains a new ‘Emerald’ contrasting trim colour and new, ‘advanced comfort’ seats that, according to Citroen, provide exceptional lumbar support.

Front parking sensors and new LED headlights join the existing standard features list that includes a reversing camera, rear parking sensors, LED daytime running lights, autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian detection, hands-free entry, blind spot monitoring, speed sign recognition, lane-departure warning, cruise control, driver attention alert and coffee break alert that warns the driver when it is time to take a break after two hours of non-stop driving at more than 65km/h.

Infotainment consists of a 7.0-inch central touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, digital radio, satellite navigation, real-time traffic and accident information.

Available as a single variant that was previously known as the C3 Shine but is now simply known as C3, the 2021 car carries over the original powertrain. It features a 1.2-litre 81kW three-cylinder petrol engine and six-speed automatic transmission with a claimed combined fuel consumption of 4.9L/100km.

The C3 colour palette has two new body colour hues including Spring Blue and Arctic Steel, and a new Emerald roof contrasting colour.

Metallic paint ($690) is the only extra-cost option, with the sunroof no longer available.

All new Citroën C3s come with the brand's five-year/unlimited-kilometre warranty, five-year roadside assistance and five-year fixed price servicing.