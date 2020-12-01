Ford's electric Mustang Mach-E keeps getting quicker.

The Mustang Mach-E has stepped up the GT performance with a Performance Edition model to sit at the top of the range.

Ford has given its all-electric Mustang Mach-E GT more power, more torque and unique wheels and design touches to differentiate it from the regular Tesla Model Y-rivalling SUV.

Whereas GT in the traditional Mustang sense signifies a V8 engine, in the Mach-E it means more electric power – and it’s channelled to all four wheels with an electric motor for each axle.

And for the Performance Edition it brings the ability to draw more torque from the 88kWh battery pack, in turn translating to more grunt and more go.

Outputs peak at 358kW (the same as the regular GT) and 860Nm (a 46Nm bump), enough to launch the Mustang-inspired electric SUV to 60mph (96km/h) in an estimated 3.5 seconds, about the same as the Model Y that is the Ford’s prime competition.

Driving range drops slightly, from an estimated 402km for the regular Mach-E GT to 378km for the Performance Edition.

“We already pushed the envelope by creating an electric vehicle with the pony badge, so it’s only natural that we push it even further,” said Darren Palmer, Ford’s global director for battery electric vehicles.

“Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition not only gives you the added performance you expect from the GT name, but accentuates the thrill with the responsiveness of an all-electric powertrain.”

The Mustang Mach-E Performance Edition also gets larger Brembo front brakes with red calipers and unique 20-inch alloys. MagneRide adjustable dampers are also thrown in; no word yet on the price, although clearly it will be more expensive than the US$60,500 GT.

No images of the interior yet, but Ford is promising seats trimmed in “Performance Gray ActiveX” material with “metallic stitching and unique Miko perforated reflective inserts”.

Certainly sounds very high tech and a big departure from the leather that has dominated in top-end models.

The Mustang Mach-E is not yet confirmed for sale in Australia, but it’s difficult to see it not coming here eventually.

The car is already engineered for right-hand drive production and is confirmed for sale in the UK.

Hopefully, it’s only a matter of time…