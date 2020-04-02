Mazda will spearhead its updated 2021 MX-5 range with a new track-going hero variant, and it’s an Aussie exclusive.

The MX-5 GT RS is envisaged in much the same way that the Aussie skunkworks turbocharged NB-series MX-5 SP was first released, providing local flair to a worldwide favourite.

While the new Mazda MX-5 GT RS doesn’t follow in the old MX-5 SP’s turbocharged footsteps (retaining the standard naturally-aspirated 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine), Mazda Australia has genuine dynamic intentions for the new spin-off.

It’s available exclusively with a six-speed manual transmission, using the 135kW 2.0-litre four-cylinder Skyactiv-G engine.

The MX-5 GT RS equips a Brembo brake package with four piston aluminium calipers, while hard-wearing performance brake pads offer stronger brake feel and improve fade resistance by up to 26 per cent. This new Brembo front brake kit is also 2.0 kilograms lighter than the ordinary set-up.

Furthering the weight reduction is a set of new 17-inch BBS forged alloy wheels wrapped in Bridgestone Potenza S001 tyres.

Mazda has also fitted upgraded Bilstein dampers, which are said to provide track-ready feedback and grip while retaining ride comfort for the drive home.

There’s no mechanical changes under the bonnet, but you will find an alloy strut tower brace to tie the two front suspension towers together for enhanced cornering rigidity.

The MX-5 GT RS is available in both soft-top Roadster GT and RF hard-top guise, with each version receiving black mirror caps.

The remaining entire 2021 Mazda MX-5 range benefits from wireless Apple CarPlay (which was just wired previously), and a new Deep Crystal Blue paint colour joins the existing Snowflake White Pearl, Jet Black, Machine Grey Metallic, Soul Red Crystal Metallic and Polymetal Grey Metallic options.

Prices have risen slightly over the 2020 line-up, with each variant adding between $100-200 to its list price. A full run-down of 2021 Mazda MX-5 range pricing is listed at the bottom of this story.

The only other change for 2021 is a new Pure White Nappa leather upholstery option for the Mazda MX-5 RF GT Black Roof variant.

“These new MX-5 GT RS variants offer more focused dynamics with upgraded suspension and braking systems that provide greater feedback, control and performance,” said Mazda Australia managing director Vinesh Bhindi.

“They are a perfect addition to our updated MX-5 range, which now offers advanced connectivity and fresh exterior and interior finishes,” he said.

The updated range will go on-sale in January 2021.

2021 Mazda MX-5 pricing

MX-5 Roadster 1.5-litre manual $36,090 MX-5 Roadster 1.5-litre automatic $38,090 MX-5 Roadster GT 2.0-litre manual $44,020 MX-5 Roadster GT 2.0-litre automatic $46,020 MX-5 Roadster GT RS 2.0-litre manual $47,020 MX-5 RF 2.0-litre manual $41,400 MX-5 RF 2.0-litre automatic $43,400 MX-5 RF GT 2.0-litre manual $48,100 MX-5 RF GT 2.0-litre automatic $50,100 MX-5 RF GT RS 2.0-litre manual $51,100 MX-5 RF GT Black Roof 2.0-litre manual $49,120 MX-5 RF GT Black Roof 2.0-litre automatic $51,120

All listed prices are without on-road costs.