2021 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport pricing and specification

Mitsubishi’s Pajero Sport large off-road biased SUV has been updated for 2021, cut back from a four-strong range in 2020 to a three-variant line-up.

The five-seat GLS version has been dropped, leaving the entry-level GLX as the sole five-seat variant, while the remaining Exceed and GLS model grades carry on in seven-seat configurations.

Prices have also shifted for all three variants, with the entry-level GLX and range-topping Exceed rising by $500 each to come in at $47,490 and $57,690 respectively.

Conversely, the mid-tier $52,240 GLS is now $250 cheaper than before. All prices are before on-road costs.

MORE 2020 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Review

Little has changed specification-wise for 2021, though some minor changes in equipment could explain some of the price changes.

The GLX gains adaptive cruise control for 2021, which means the entire range is now covered by the radar-based cruise control system.

Read more Which car should I buy: 4x4 ute or wagon

The mid-level GLS gans satellite navigation for 2021, but loses its leather/synthetic leather upholstery, replaced by water-resistant cloth. The previously power-operated front seats, too, are now manually adjustable.

Instead, Mitsubishi has moved the deleted items to a new $2250 Deluxe option pack, which adds a 360-degree camera monitor in addition to returning the leather upholstery and powered front seats.

There are no changes for the top-spec Exceed for 2021, other than that Deep Bronze and Titanium Grey metallics have been removed from the colour range.

MORE Who killed the Mitsubishi Pajero?

A 133kW/430Nm 2.4-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine attached to an eight-speed automatic gearbox remains the only drivetrain option for the Pajero Sport. Mitsubishi’s tests indicate it uses 8.0l/100km on the combined cycle.

The Mitsubishi Pajero Sport competes in the large SUV segment with other off-road-focused SUVs such as the Ford Everest, Toyota Fortuner and Isuzu MU-X.

It found just over 6000 homes in Australia last year, suffering only a seven per cent dip year on year.

A favourite with caravanners, the Pajero Sport finished second to the MU-X (7049 sales) and in front of the Everest (5996 sales) in the final standings for 2020, with the Fortuner (2883) well off the pace.

2021 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Australian pricing

Pajero Sport GLX five-seat - $47,490

Pajero Sport GLS seven-seat - $52,240

Pajero Sport Exceed seven-seat - $57,690

All prices exclude on-road costs.

Now read Mitsubishi releases off-road gear for updated Pajero Sport