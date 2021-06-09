Subscribe
Updated HiAce van now only available in white

More changes made to Japanese marque’s popular LCV 

9 Jun 2021
James Robinson
2021 Toyota HiAce
  • Three other paint options – blue, gold, and silver – no longer available
  • News comes just weeks after Toyota confirmed the HiAce no longer sporting petrol powertrains
  • More HiAce update information to follow in quarter three of 2021

The Toyota HiAce van is now only available for sale in one colour – white. 

A spokesperson for Toyota Australia told WhichCar the decision was made due to the majority of HiAce buyers opting for the baseline colour. 

The three other colours previously available were blue, gold, and silver, and all three cost an additional $675 on the light commercial vehicles’ options list. 

Toyota Hi Ace
The news comes just weeks after WhichCar reported the van would no longer be offered with the naturally aspirated 7GR-FKS 3.5-litre petrol V6, despite the HiAce only being two years-old. 

“The HiAce and Granvia [models] will be receiving an upgrade to specifications from July 2021 production this year onwards, which includes the deletion of petrol powertrains on HiAce, with no other changes to powertrain availability," Toyota said. 

“This is due to the low demand of less than five per cent for petrol variants. Further details on changes to the HiAce will be revealed closer to the launch date early in quarter three this year.”

Toyota Hiace SLWB
It means the only powertrain option for HiAce buyers going forwards will be the 1GD-FTV 2.8-litre turbo-diesel in-line four-cylinder motor, which produces between 120kW-130kW and 400-450Nm, depending on the variant.

However, these minor changes are unlikely to affect the peerless sales success of the HiAce in its LCV segment. 

According to VFACTS figures from May 2021, Toyota’s van dominated the sales charts, accounting for a whopping 35.8 per cent market share and 929 units sold.

James Robinson
James has been infatuated with all things automotive since he was in nappies, growing up around a grandfather who collected Jaguars, and a father who steadfastly believes there is no greater car than the Porsche 911.
 

