Here's how the new BMW M240i could look

BMW's new performance coupé has been given some colour ahead of its official arrival

28 Jun 2021
Jordan Mulach
BMW M240i render
Snapshot

  • New 2 Series to be revealed next week
  • Rear and all-wheel-drive models expected to arrive in Australia
  • M240i will have 275kW

With less than a fortnight until its official reveal at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, speculative renderings of the new BMW 2 Series Coupé have emerged, giving us a better idea of how the next generation two-door might look.

The renders shown above and below were posted to BMW Blog, coming from the Instagram account of @bmw43_ who has based their impressions of the M240i on already existing spy photos of the new 2 Series – this time finishing it off in Yas Marina Blue and Frozen Deep Grey.

Set to feature all-wheel drive in Australia for the first time, BMW has already confirmed the range-topping M240i xDrive will be powered by a 275kW, 500Nm turbocharged straight-six engine, retaining the eight-speed automatic gearbox which features across the BMW range.

BMW M 240 I Gray Render
M240i rendered in Frozen Deep Grey

Previous camo-less pics of the 2 Series have shown it to have wide hips in M2 guise, also featuring two sets of dual exhaust tips closer to the centre of the rear bumper while the lower-trim 2 Series has its tips nearer to the edge of the bumper.

BMW's M Division is also celebrating its 50th birthday in 2022, supposedly gifting itself an electric 'iM2' based on the outgoing F87 2 Series, reportedly packing 1000kW of power with the ability to complete a lap of the Nürburgring Nordschleife circuit in under seven minutes.

While it's unlikely the iM2 will reach production in its current state, the technology used in it could be implemented into the next 2 Series, given the coupe is based on the same BMW Cluster Architecture (CLAR) platform as the 3 Series and 4 Series, the latter of which will have an i4 all-electric variant in its next iteration.

The new 2 Series will have its official launch in just under two weeks time at the Goodwood Festival of Speed before production starts late-August, with the first Australian arrivals expected later this year or in early 2022.

2021 2 Series Coupe
Spy pics of the new 2 Series
Jordan Mulach
Journalist
Cars have been Jordan's passion since before he even understood the concept. Some say he was born with 5W-30 in his veins.
 

