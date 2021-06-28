Snapshot New 2 Series to be revealed next week

Rear and all-wheel-drive models expected to arrive in Australia

M240i will have 275kW

With less than a fortnight until its official reveal at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, speculative renderings of the new BMW 2 Series Coupé have emerged, giving us a better idea of how the next generation two-door might look.

The renders shown above and below were posted to BMW Blog, coming from the Instagram account of @bmw43_ who has based their impressions of the M240i on already existing spy photos of the new 2 Series – this time finishing it off in Yas Marina Blue and Frozen Deep Grey.

Set to feature all-wheel drive in Australia for the first time, BMW has already confirmed the range-topping M240i xDrive will be powered by a 275kW, 500Nm turbocharged straight-six engine, retaining the eight-speed automatic gearbox which features across the BMW range.

6 M240i rendered in Frozen Deep Grey

Previous camo-less pics of the 2 Series have shown it to have wide hips in M2 guise, also featuring two sets of dual exhaust tips closer to the centre of the rear bumper while the lower-trim 2 Series has its tips nearer to the edge of the bumper.