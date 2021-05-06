Punters at the 2021 OTR Supersprint Supercars Championship event this weekend may be able to catch a glimpse of the upcoming Chevrolet Corvette.

General Motors Speciality Vehicles (GMSV) has teased a picture of the 2022 Corvette on its social media channels accompanied by the words “just around the bend”.

The teaser suggests we’ll be able to lay eyes on it at the South Australian event, which debuted at The Bend in 2018, from Friday.

It’s believed the Chevy will be involved in a Holden tribute which will see heritage models travel together from the National Motor Museum in the Adelaide Hills to The Bend Motorsport Park in Tailem Bend, SA.

4

GMSV's teaser on Instagram

4

Chevrolet Corvette C8

The convoy will signal farewell to the Holden Commodore in the Supercars Championship as it will be replaced by the Chevrolet Camaro next year.



The Australian-delivered Chevrolet Corvette C8 will represent the first factory-built right-hand drive Corvette ever made in the moniker’s 68-year history.

Expected to land in Australia by the end of 2021, the mid-engined supercar will be available in five different variants (three coupes and two convertibles) from launch.

The entry-point model will be the 2LT coupe, priced at $144,990 before on-road costs.

That may still seem like a lot of money when compared to the performance car’s domestic prices (which start at US$59,995), but at $144,990 the C8 Corvette demolishes its competition on price and performance.





4

According to GMSV, all Aussie C8 Corvettes will be well-optioned from the factory – fitted with both the Z51 Performance Package and Front Lift as standard.

A 3LT coupe model will start from $160,500 and come equipped with “enhanced interior appointments”.

The two convertible models will be available in either 2LT or 3LT trim and will cost an extra $15,000 over its hardtop siblings.

To celebrate the new ‘Vette coming to Australia, GMSV will also be releasing a special Carbon Edition coupe that will act as the flagship Australian model.

The Carbon Edition will feature “hand-picked interior trims, premium wheels and brake calliper package, an exclusive build plate and owners pack.”

The naturally aspirated powerhouse will pump out 369kW and 637Nm, and although performance figures haven’t been tested locally, GM claims that the C8 Corvette will accelerate from 0-60mp/h (98km/h) in a 911-beating 2.8 seconds.

Tickets are now on sale throught Ticketek and The Bend’s website thebend.com.au/2021-Supercars for the 2021 OTR SuperSprint which will take place from 7-9 May as part of the 2021 Repco Supercars Championship.

This year live coverage of the series is available via Foxtel, Foxtel Now and Kayo Sports. Channel 7 is broadcasting the series on free-to-air TV, but unfortunately just six race weekends across the season – and this isn’t one of them.

MORE Chevrolet stories