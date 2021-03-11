Jeep has revealed its new-generation Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer SUVs, destined to enter the brand’s line-up above the new Grand Cherokee range revealed in January.

Let’s get the most important detail out of the way, first: Australian buyers seeking a big Jeep will have to make do with the Grand Cherokee, because both Wagoneer models will be built in left-hand-drive only.

But, for those keen to know about this latest overseas offering kept from our market, read on.

Based on the Grand Wagoneer show-car revealed in COVID-cursed 2020, the showroom-ready Grand Wagoneer and Wagoneer models debut today with a look that proves loyal to that well-received concept.

The big new SUV’s platform is shared with the new-generation ‘DT’ Ram 1500, which goes on sale in Australia soon – courtesy of the ongoing local Walkinshaw conversion program that brought the current DS-series 1500 pickup variants here.

Unlike the mid-sized Cherokee and big Grand Cherokee, the Wagoneer models are built to a largely identical size and style. This time, ‘Grand’ represents a more luxurious (and powerful) trim of the standard Wagoneer – not too dissimilar to the early ‘80s, when the AMC-owned Jeep renamed the top-spec Wagoneer Limited to Grand Wagoneer.

The new seven-seat Wagoneers measure in at 5453mm long, making them a whopping 454mm longer than the standard new Grand Cherokee (4999mm) and a notable 249mm longer than the new Grand Cherokee L (5204mm).

As a point of reference, the now 11-years-old Grand Cherokee currently sold in Australia is 4821mm long. Outside the Jeep range, the incoming new Toyota Kluger is 4950mm long (current model: 4854mm), and the Mazda CX-9 is 5075mm long.

Other key dimensions include a 3124mm wheelbase – compared to 3091mm for the new Grand Cherokee L – and a width of 2123mm, which makes it markedly wider than the 1963mm of both new Grand Cherokee variants.

Power in the regular Wagoneer is provided by a naturally-aspirated 5.7-litre ‘Hemi’ V8 that benefits from a mild hybrid system (not detailed, but likely a 48V setup).

The same mill stars in the Ram 1500, with 292kW and 548Nm directed to rear- or Quadra-Trac all-wheel-drive configurations through an eight-speed torque converter automatic.

As a proper Jeep should, those Quadra-Trac systems ensure off-road capability. Quadra-Trac I offers a full-time, single-speed AWD setup, while Quadra-Trac II adds a two-speed transfer case. Step up to Quadra-Drive II and you get the high- and low-speed transfer case with an electronic LSD in place of the standard mechanical setup.

Adding to that kit is the Quadra-Lift air suspension option to replace the standard steel springs, which bumps maximum ground clearance up from 211 to 257mm. (The Range Rover has it beat, though, with 297mm max clearance on air suspension.)

In the Grand Wagoneer, there’s a familiar and mighty 6.4-litre V8 delivering 351kW and 617Nm through that same eight-speed auto to the Quadra-Trac II setup as standard. No RWD on this one.

That’s the main thrust of the Wagoneer story, one that won’t be told here without a monstrously pricey conversion – particularly as they’ll run for around AU$75,000 to AU$110,000 in their home market before any ‘remanufacturing’ is done.

As for the Grand Cherokee models we will get here, you can read about those in our 4X4 Australia story right here.

