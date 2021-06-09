Snapshot Astra teased and confirmed to be released as a five-door hatch or wagon

Hybrid power will feature in the range for the first time

Vauxhall has teased the striking, new-look Astra which is joining the 2022 fleet with hybrid power for the first time, sparking somewhat of a revolution for the former General Motors owned marque.

Coming under the ever-growing umbrella of Stellantis since the start of 2021, the new Vauxhall/Opel Astra is likely to share the same underpinnings as the upcoming Peugeot 308, meaning a revival of the VXR nameplate might be in order for a performance variant.

Going off the specs of the 308, the hybrid Astra will likely feature an electric motor producing 81kW with a 12.3kWh battery pack, working alongside one of two petrol engines capable of producing either 110kW and 132kW and mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

As well as the hybrid options, the Astra will have the same internal combustion engine options as the Peugeot - two 1.2-litre three-pot petrol powertrains delivering 80kW or 95kW respectively, plus a four-cylinder diesel variant, putting out 95kW.

In the case of the Peugeot, the 95kW petrol engine can be mated to either an eight-speed auto or six-speed manual but all other combustion engines will be available with the manual stick only.

The new Astra reflects the new Vauxhall design language named 'Vizor', first seen on the Mokka crossover upon which the Astra looks to share a lot of interior equipment.

Features such as a 12-inch digital dash and 10-inch infotainment screen will likely be standard equipment, both aimed towards the driver, which has been redesigned compared to the 308.