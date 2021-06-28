Snapshot California allows manual 911 GT3 after ban

Both manual and semi-auto allowed in the state upon arrival

Common sense scores a big win

The manual version of Porsche's new 911 GT3 is now allowed in the US state of California after local lawmakers admitted defeat – overturning a previous ban.

Off the back of the new wingless GT3 Touring's launch two weeks ago, Porsche tipped off prospective buyers that the manual version would be unavailable in California due to the state's soon-to-be-replaced noise emission regulations.

Despite the seven-speed dual-clutch passing, the three-stick did not pass local laws, with Porsche having to offer buyers a free upgrade to the paddle-based 'box instead.

However, this week the German manufacturer's North American arm announced the Californian Highway Patrol and Department of Motor Vehicles had brought forward the introduction of a new testing procedure which the manual GT3 has already passed, meaning it can go on sale on the country's west coast.

In a statement to American publication Motor1, Porsche said it was pleased to work with the Californian lawmakers to reach an agreement for its customers to purchase the stick-shift GT3.

"Following consultations with California authorities, Porsche Cars North America is pleased to confirm its dealers will be able to sell the new 911 GT3 with a six-speed manual gearbox – meaning that, when the first cars arrive in the fall, they can be legally registered and driven in all 50 states.

"The work in the past week by the California DMV and California Highway Patrol to find a solution has been appreciated, and has helped to identify an appropriate regulatory path forward.