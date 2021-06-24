Snapshot 991 GT2 RS MR laps 20.8km Norschleife in 6:43.300

Old Nordschleife configuration saw 200m start/finish straight unmeasured

Manthey upgrade packages available to Australian customers

The Nuerburgring production car lap record has fallen once again, and back into the hands of Porsche thanks to its Manthey-enhanced 991 GT2 RS MR.

On June 14, Porsche factory driver Lars Kern piloted the black widowmaker ‘round the ‘Ring in a blistering 6:43.300, resetting the production car lap record and snatching back the crown from Mercedes-AMG’s menacing GT Black Series.

AMG’s GT Black Series took the mantle in October 2020, posting a 6:48.047 time around the full 20.8km Nordschleife circuit, as well as an oft-quoted time of 6:43.616 which was measured in the old configuration that eschews the final 200m start/finish straight.

If your memory serves, you may remember that the Manthey-kitted Porsche 991 GT2 RS previously made headlines in October 2018 by claiming the shorter 20.6km Nordschleife circuit lap record in 6:40.330.

Last week, they returned to the ‘Ring to claim the road-legal record using the full 20.8km closed loop and ultimately brushed their German rival aside with a significant 4.747 second advantage. Wearing a set of Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tyres, the 911 GT2 RS MR averaged a rapid 185.87km/h.

So what’s the difference between a ‘standard’ 991-generation 911 GT2 RS and one bearing Manthey’s radical upgrade pack?

Well, the twin-turbo 3.8-litre flat-six retains its factory 515kW/750Nm outputs, and this example is bolstered by Porsche’s own Weissach package. The Weissach package adds Magnesium alloy wheels, which shave 11.4kgs of unsprung mass, as well as a carbon fibre roof and titanium roll cage.

A potent package in its own right, the record-breaking Porsche is also supplemented by Manthey’s comprehensive upgrade package.