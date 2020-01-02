Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series sets new Nurburgring record

Mercedes-AMG is on a record-stealing tear at the moment, announcing that its new ultra-focused road-going AMG GT Black Series has lapped the 20.6 kilometre-long Nurburgring Nordschleife in 6min:43:616sec.

It follows less than a week after the AMG GT63 S snatched-up the ‘executive’ category record from German-rival Porsche.

This new officially-certified record set by the AMG GT Black Series is for the fastest series production car to lap the Green Hell, and ends Lamborghini’s reign with the 6min:44.97sec Aventador SVJ, which stood for more than two years.

The lap was set by German GT3 racer Maro Engel, who is well known to Australian race fans due to his participation in multiple Bathurst 12 Hour events and a stint in V8 Supercars in 2013.

No changes were made to the car that you could feasibly buy at your local Mercedes-Benz dealership for $796,900 (plus on-road costs), with Engel opting to tweak the adjustable aerodynamics, lowering the car with the adjustable coilover suspension and selecting the hardest anti-roll bar settings.

The Black Series stocks a 4.0-litre flat-plane bi-turbo V8 with 537kW/800Nm which sends power through a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission to the rear wheels.

Rubber-wise, Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R MO tyres with a soft compound were used, which are standard equipment for the GT Black Series.

Safety was even taken care of by the standard equipment which includes four-point racing harnesses, carbon ceramic brakes and a roll-over protection system.

“That was a really impressive ride,” said Maro Engel after completing the record lap.

“With speeds of up to almost 270 km/h in the Kesselchen section of the track or well over 300 km/h on the long Döttinger Höhe straight, the AMG GT Black Series is significantly faster than my GT3 race car.

“Like my GT3 race car, the AMG GT Black Series offers a lot of adjustment possibilities, all of which enabled me to create a setup that was tailor-made for me.”

It’s no small task to set the next benchmark at the famous Nordschleife circuit, with manufacturers often spending weeks and even months at a time to get the perfect lap.

With a sizeable gap between Nurburgring records, let's see how long this latest feat will last.

