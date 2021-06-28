Snapshot Adam Paterson named as new MD – will start from July 1

Comes to our shores from firm's Canadian arm

Replaces current MD Stephen Lester Nissan has announced Stephen Lester is to step down as the carmaker’s Managing Director for the region, with fellow Nissan executive Adam Paterson to take the helm. Paterson, currently director of marketing at Nissan Canada, will assume control of the Oceania region from July 1. According to the Japanese marque, Paterson has strong leadership experience from his previous role as Managing Director of Infiniti Canada – a role that Lester had also previously occupied. 5 New MD Adam Paterson Over the past ten years, Paterson has held a number of roles throughout Nissan and Infiniti Canada including; marketing, sales operations and dealer operations. He was also regional general manager in Western Canada for Nissan where he was responsible for regional marketing, distribution, dealer network development and financial controls. The new MD will be based out of Nissan’s Australian headquarters in Melbourne. Stephen Lester, Nissan’s current Managing Director for Australia and New Zealand, has been in the post since September 2017.

With no new role within Nissan announced, the company has been tight-lipped about the reasons behind Lester's departure, except to thank him for his service. 5 Outgoing boss Stephen Lester “[Lester’s] leadership has contributed to the success of Nissan Australia and New Zealand and we thank him for his contributions. Mr Lester’s future career plans will be announced in due course,” the company said in a statement today. Lester came to the local arm in 2017 off the back of former CEO Richard Emery parting ways with Nissan at a time when the brand was struggling with slowing sales and an ageing line-up. Lester's previous experience included a tour as Managing Director of Infiniti Canada, along with regional management and brand marketing positions with the BMW Group, including two years’ development with BMW AG handling exhibitions, motor shows and the management of international branding initiatives. At the time, head of Nissan Asia and Oceania, Yutaka Sanada, said: “Stephen Lester’s arrival at Nissan Australia coincides with our plans for the brand’s next direction and he brings to our Australian team strong experience, knowledge, and business-building skills.” 5 Nissan launched its second-generation Leaf this year Less than a year after he joined the local arm of the manufacturer, Lester announced the firm would be pulling out of the Supercars series from the end of 2018 after only six seasons. “Nissan has decided to exit the Supercars Championship in order to concentrate on the interests and needs of our current and future customers,” Stephen Lester said in a brief statement.