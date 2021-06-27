Subscribe
Vantage A3 released to celebrate 100 years of the oldest existing Aston Martin

Three examples of the turbo V8 tribute will be produced

27 Jun 2021
Jordan Mulach
Vantage A3
  • 1921 built prototype stands as Aston's oldest surviving car
  • Vantage roadster tribute mechanically unchanged from donor
  • Production limited to three units

British marque Aston Martin has celebrated the 100th anniversary of its oldest surviving car being produced with a very-limited edition Vantage V8 roadster.

The car being celebrated is the Aston Martin A3, the company's third ever car which was produced in 1921 and became the first racing Aston, fitted with a 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine which made just 11hp (8.2kW).

With an AMG-built twin-turbo V8 engine, the Vantage A3 tribute car makes a touch more power – with around 375kW being sent to the rear axle and put to the ground through 20-inch wheels.

Q By Aston Martin Vantage Roadster A 306
Ordered as a commission by the HWM Aston Martin dealership, the longest-serving in the company's history, the A3 features a black grille with an aluminium surround, black body paint and bronze brake calipers.

Sitting just behind the front quarter panels, and in front of the doors, is a small aluminium panel which is fixed with a leather saddle strap, taking inspiration from the bonnet and strap from the original A3 which was engraved with 'No. 3'.

Inside the original A3's influence continues, the cabin awash with chestnut tan leather accents and stitching, period-correct embossed logos and cast brass rotary dials, giving a real 1920s ambiance. 

Q By Aston Martin Vantage Roadster A 308
Aston Martin's director of Q branch and special project sales, Simon Lane, said it was an honour to recreate such an important car for the company.

“It is only right this great marque takes the opportunity to celebrate the centenary of its oldest surviving model and I am thrilled my team, working with the AMHT and Aston Martin HWM, has been able to create this tasteful yet suitably exhilarating tribute to its historic forebear.”

Orders can only be taken through the HWM Aston Martin dealership but, with only three examples on offer, it's unlikely it will still be available.

Q By Aston Martin Vantage Roadster A 313
