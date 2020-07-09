Cadillac to make only electric vehicles by 2030

American legacy brand Cadillac has announced it will be a pure EV manufacturer by 2030.

The revelatory statement was made during the official unveiling of the automaker’s first all-electric vehicle, the 2023 Cadillac Lyric SUV.

Speaking to the press, Rory Harvey, global vice president of Cadillac, said the Detroit firm is finished with internal combustion engines, and that last year’s Escalade would be the final Cadillac ever to be unveiled with a conventional motor.

“We will be leaving this decade as an EV brand as things stand today,” Harvey said during the online launch.

“We will not be selling ICE vehicles by 2030.”

The news comes just months after Cadillac’s parent company, General Motors, announced it plans to only sell electric vehicles by 2035.

GM also stated in January that it wanted to be completely carbon-neutral across all of its products and manufacturing facilities around the world by 2040.

The Cadillac Lyriq promises to be an exciting product for the ailing marque, which has been suffering a gradual, but noticeable, decline in the American car market over the last few decades.

Based on GM’s new Ultium battery architecture, the angular, sleek-looking SUV is powered by a 100kWh lithium-ion battery pack sends power to a rear-mounted electric motor.

Power is rated at 256kW and 440Nm, and the Lyriq has a claimed driving range of 483 kilometres from a single charge.

This new EV could be just what the automaker needs to catapult itself back to the forefront of the automotive industry and take it to the likes of EV upstart Tesla.

