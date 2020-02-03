The best car commercials of the Super Bowl 2020

While well over 100 million people tune into the Super Bowl to watch American football, we at the WhichCar office get our kicks watching the car commercials that play during the ad breaks, and the extraordinary budgets all the key players stump up to appear on America's most coveted advertising spot.

Even before you start producing the ads, which often involve famous celebrities with associated ginormous pay cheques, a 30-second ad during the game is said to cost around AUD$9 million dollars. Considering many of these car ads run past the one minute mark, running a campaign is eye-wateringly expensive.

But the manufacturers know that the Super Bowl is watched by more than 100 million Americans and almost double that worldwide, and paying the money guarantees literally millions of eyes will see their latest and greatest machinery.

Following this year's showing, we've collected some of the best car ads that are inspiring, hilarious and sometimes bizarre.

Porsche: “The Heist”

Porsche's big-budget ad invokes The Fast and the Furious-type action mixed with The Italian Job-style stunt driving in which its prized new Taycan is Tay-can from its Zuffenhausen museum.

Hyundai: "Smaht Pahk"

Celebrity cameos from Rachel Dratch, John Krasinski and Chris Evans dial up the Boston accent in a funny ad where they collectively watch a 2020 Hyundai Sonata park itself.

Audi: "Let It Go"

Audi loves a big game commercial and this year is no different. The E-Tron is shown powering toward a future of electric motoring to the tune "Let It Go" from the film Frozen.

Genesis: "Going Away Party"

What better way for Hyundai to establish its luxury-focused sub-brand than by buying it a big-game spot? The advert features John Legend and Chrissy Teigen giving 'old luxury' the flick by ushering in new luxury in the form of the new Genesis GV80.

GMC Hummer: "Quiet Revolution"

This one caught a few people by surprise. Hummer is back, and it's now electric.

Jeep: "Groundhog Day"

Bill Murray stars in this campaign for Jeep that suggests every day is a new adventure if you're behind the wheel of a Jeep Gladiator.



Toyota: "Heroes"

Featuring actress Cobie Smulders as super mum, this ad from Toyota shows Smulders arriving just in time to save the day behind the wheel of a new Toyota Kluger.

Volkswagen: "The Best Team"

Volkswagen dedicates its Super Bowl offering to its factory workers based in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Kia: "Tough Never Quits"

In this inspiring advertisement, NFL running back Josh Jacobs returns to his childhood to offer up some sage wisdom to his younger self.

WeatherTech: "Lucky Dog"

It may not strictly be about cars or from a vehicle manufacturer, but we liked this story too much not to share. The CEO of WeatherTech (floor mat manufacturer) was so moved by the vets from the University of Wisconsin School of Veterinary Medicine who saved his dog from cancer, that he bought an ad spot to thank them and urged viewers to donate.