Subscribe
News

Geely's Vision Starburst hints at new design language

Chinese automotive giant teases at future design influence

13 Jun 2021
Jordan Mulach
Siteassets Authors Jordan Mulach
Geely Vision Starburst
Gallery10

Chinese automotive manufacturer Geely has show off its new Vision Starburst concept, previewing a new design language for a new range of electric models.

As the parent company to Volvo and Lotus, Geely is coming off the back of a strong 2020 where it sold 1.32 million cars in China despite the COVID-19 pandemic, becoming the first Chinese manufacturer to sell 10 million units in the process.

Geely Vision SB Car Ext 04 Scaled
10

Its Vision Starburst concept looks heavily futuristic – a striking front grill surrounded by an LED light strip being the most notable feature on the front end, with a split bonnet also catching the eye from above.

Working backwards, it's hard to ignore the seemingly enormous wheels which sit in angular arches, consumed by LED lights which apparently light up in different colours to represent states of charge when the battery is being topped up.

Continuing to read from the Fast and Furious or Need for Speed style bible, the Vision Starburst gets butterfly doors with the rear pair opening from the back hinge, similar to the Mazda MX-30/RX-8's suicide doors.

Geely Vision SB Car Ext 09 Scaled
10

The rear styling is reminiscent of late-model Volvos with sharp lines and a rear light which stretches the breadth of the vehicle, flanked by two boomerang-style brake lights with varying patterns of LED's.

Step inside the cabin and the ethos of adopting a "borderless atmosphere" is evident - the gear selector is hollow and the centre console has a floating effect, essentially supported by one panel which stretches out to the dash.

Geely Vision SB Car INT 05 Scaled
10

A full digital dash makes its way from one side of the car to the other, only being covered up by the vertically mounted infotainment tablet in the middle of the cabin, angled towards the driver.

Unfortunately, Geely has already ruled out any chances of the Vision Starburst making it into production in its current form, but its design elements will make their way to production models in the future.

For more photos of the Vision Starburst, click any of the images in this story to access our gallery.

MORE All Geely stories
MORE All EV stories

 

How are you finding our new site design? Tell us in the comments below or send us your thoughts at feedback@whichcar.com.au.

 

Subscribe to Australian car magazines

Subscribe to any of our motoring magazines and save up to 49%


Subscribe

 

Jordan Mulach
Journalist
Siteassets Authors Jordan Mulach
Cars have been Jordan's passion since before he even understood the concept. Some say he was born with 5W-30 in his veins.
 

We recommend

NEWS

Stellantis
News

Italy confirms nearly €1bn investment target for battery factory

Italian government attempting to secure €1 billion in investments for new battery factory with Stellantis

a day ago
Jordan Mulach
Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.
© Copyright Are Media Pty Limited. All Rights Reserved.