Chinese automotive manufacturer Geely has show off its new Vision Starburst concept, previewing a new design language for a new range of electric models.

As the parent company to Volvo and Lotus, Geely is coming off the back of a strong 2020 where it sold 1.32 million cars in China despite the COVID-19 pandemic, becoming the first Chinese manufacturer to sell 10 million units in the process.

Its Vision Starburst concept looks heavily futuristic – a striking front grill surrounded by an LED light strip being the most notable feature on the front end, with a split bonnet also catching the eye from above.

Working backwards, it's hard to ignore the seemingly enormous wheels which sit in angular arches, consumed by LED lights which apparently light up in different colours to represent states of charge when the battery is being topped up.

Continuing to read from the Fast and Furious or Need for Speed style bible, the Vision Starburst gets butterfly doors with the rear pair opening from the back hinge, similar to the Mazda MX-30/RX-8's suicide doors.

The rear styling is reminiscent of late-model Volvos with sharp lines and a rear light which stretches the breadth of the vehicle, flanked by two boomerang-style brake lights with varying patterns of LED's.

Step inside the cabin and the ethos of adopting a "borderless atmosphere" is evident - the gear selector is hollow and the centre console has a floating effect, essentially supported by one panel which stretches out to the dash.

A full digital dash makes its way from one side of the car to the other, only being covered up by the vertically mounted infotainment tablet in the middle of the cabin, angled towards the driver.