The world of replica cars tends to get a bad rap, but every so often you come across something that’s a faithful rendition of an original, and more deserving of credit than the blatant rip-offs.

Enter this home-job Bentley Speed 8 Le Mans race car which its creator is selling on eBay.

There’s relatively little info shared for such an in-depth build, but the story goes that it’s been built over the past six years by a man from Farndon, UK, and features expansive use of carbon fibre and unused original Bentley parts.

The seller isn’t shy in insisting it’s “the closest replica [to a real Bentley Speed 8] in the world”, and reckons it’ll go just as well on the road as it does at the track thanks to a double-laminated windscreen and private ‘SPD 8 LMP’ numberplates.

No word is given on what exactly is powering it – which isn’t exactly promising – but the parts list makes for an encouraging read.

It has the suspension wishbones, dampers, steering wheel and cockpit dash from a real Bentley Speed 8, comes with a Bugatti Veyron carbon-backed driver’s seat, and even comes with uprights, axles and push rods from an unspecified F1 car.

AP racing titanium brakes, vinyl stickers and an original race suit round out the mentioned goodies.

The seller is chasing offers of more than £23,000 (about A$41,000) for the shell and parts but, as of this story being published, the eBay listing is currently suspended.

As a refresher, the Bentley Speed 8 - essentially an Audi Le Mans racer underneath - marked Bentley’s return to Le Mans after the marque’s 73-year absence from the historic race.

Designed and first entered in 2001 for a three-year campaign to take out the revered event, it finally took the chequered flag in 2003.

The last time a real chassis sold was at the 2012 RM Monterey auction where the hammer fell in favour of an American collector for US$2,530,000 (AU$3.47 million).

There’s no doubt that there’s unfinished business with this one, and it won’t be contending Le Mans enduros anytime soon.

That said, it is unique, features some impressive parts as part of the sale, and someone has definitely put in a lot of effort to get it to where it is today.

And it would make the basis of an awesome sim rig, too!

