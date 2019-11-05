Kelly Racing is selling one of its Ford Mustangs... but this beast is not going anywhere fast.

That’s because it’s the racing simulator the team used for a tilt at the sport’s online All Stars Eseries.

The online competition took centre stage this year during a COVID enforced shutdown, seeing the Supercars squad take to iRacing for battle.

It was a hard-fought series that allowed drivers like Max Verstappen to get involved while Shane Van Gisbergen – a keen sim racer – took the top spot.

Rick Kelly - who has just announced his retirement from full-time driving after 19 years, a championship and two Bathurst wins - took things pretty easily as the series kicked off, using an entry-level Logitech set-up teamed with a camp chair and a telly to take on his rivals.

But rest assured, this set-up is a lot more advanced. As you can tell from the photos and price, set at $24,600, Rick Kelly’s machine is a fairly high-end setup.

It starts with the gold-standard of three screens for a more immersive visual experience, while it’s also kitted out with SimWorx products that include a load-cell brake pedal for a more realistic feel, as well as a force feedback steering wheel box fitted with a proper Supercars wheel and buttons, sequential shifter and a custom-made frame.

Among the race-ready gear is a high-end gaming PC, audio system and an OMP bucket seat on sliding rails – crucial given how much torque the steering wheel can produce.

And it’s all contained within a custom Mustang silhouette box designed with the 2020 car’s livery and complete with neon underbody lighting, while the whole thing rolls on castors if you need to wheel it around your racing cave.

While the price seems high, the setup comes in at a bargain compared to buying each individual component yourself, while there’s also some provenance of it being built by Rick Kelly - not least because of his appearance as MOTOR's tame racing driver at the 2019 edition of Performance Car of the Year. Ahem.

If you follow the professional Supercar racer on YouTube you’ll know he’s keen on the tools. There he documented the entire build process on video, with input from teammate Andre Heimgartner along the way.

Of course, fitting it in your house might be hard, given it stretches three 55-inch screens wide and the box ‘Mustang’ sports a big wing. But it’s worth a try.

So, interested? You can check out the listing yourself on Facebook here.