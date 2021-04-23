Honda to go electric and hydrogen only by 2040

Honda has vowed to stop producing petrol and diesel vehicles and to go fully-electric by 2040.

The Japanese marque says it plans to increase the number of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and fuel cell vehicles across all markets, including Australia, to 40 per cent by 2030, 80 per cent by 2035 and finally to 100 per cent by 2040.

This means within the next 20 years, popular models like the Honda Civic sedan and hatch, HR-V and CR-V SUVs, and Odyssey people mover will become electric vehicles. It’s not yet known if performance models such as the Civic Type-R would switch to electric power or be cut from the range entirely.

The brand is also aiming to be carbon neutral across the business by 2050, with "zero traffic collision fatalities" planned for the same time.

“These are challenging targets. However, we decided to set high goals so that all of us share the vision of what we are trying to accomplish,” said Honda President Toshihiro Mibe.

The company is also keen to play its part in creating a ‘hydrogen society’ as the fuel begins to become more popular as a renewable energy source. Honda will invest a total of about 5 trillion yen ($46.3 billion) in research and development initiatives, including electrification and hydrogen, over the next six years.

Honda says there will be ‘10 Honda-brand EV’ models to be launched in the Chinese market within the next five years. This will be led by the the 2021 Honda SUV E:Prototype which was unveiled last week at the Shanghai Auto Show, with a production-ready version of the high-riding EV set for a second-quarter launch in 2022.



Given last year’s deal between Honda and General Motors, it is likely the production-ready E:Prototype will utilise GM’s Ultium battery technology, similar to what we’ve already seen on vehicles like GMC’s new Hummer EV SUV.

“While continuing our collaboration with GM, Honda will strive to reduce costs by expanding our line-up of fuel cell vehicles and also by using fuel cell systems for a wide range of applications,” Mr Mibe added.

The Japanese carmaker doesn’t currently offer any electric vehicles in Australia, however there's a chance the city-sized Honda E hatchback could make its way to our shore, though nothing has been confirmed.

