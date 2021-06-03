Subscribe
Maserati appoints Takayuki Kimura as new Asia Pacific region managing director

Former Volvo Cars Japan CEO will report directly to Maserati CCO

3 Jun 2021
James Robinson
Maserati MC20
  • Kimura has previously worked for Lexus, Nissan, Volvo, and PSA Japan

Italian luxury carmaker Maserati has announced Takayuki Kimura as its new Asia Pacific region managing director.

Kimura will replace Luca Delfino, who will now head up the Maserati FuoriSerie personalisation program at the carmaker's headquarters in Modena.

Reporting directly to Bernard Loire, Maserati's CCO, Kimura will be responsible for all operations in the Asia Pacific, excluding the Chinese market. 

Takayuki Kimura during his stint as CEO of Volvo Cars Japan

Born in Japan, Kimura has a Masters in Business Administration from the University of North Carolina, and cut his teeth working for Toyota, before moving onto other manufacturers such as Lexus, Nissan, and Volvo

More recently, Kimura worked for Groupe PSA Japan, which is also owned by Maserati’s parent company, Stellantis

Speaking about his new role, Kimura said it was a privilege to work for the storied Italian manufacturer. 

The 2021 Maserati Ghibli Hybrid

“I am honoured to work with such an iconic brand as Maserati, in this new era in its history,” he said. 

Loire, who previously worked as president and CEO for Mitsubishi Motors Europe, said he was looking forward to having Kimura onboard. 

“I am delighted to have Takayuki Kimura in our team and I am convinced that he will drive Maserati to success in the Asia Pacific region,” he said. 

The new appointment comes at a pivotal time for Maserati, as the Modena firm tries to reinvent itself in an increasingly electric future, with the automaker stating its entire product line-up will be electrified by 2025.

James Robinson
Journalist
James has been infatuated with all things automotive since he was in nappies, growing up around a grandfather who collected Jaguars, and a father who steadfastly believes there is no greater car than the Porsche 911.
