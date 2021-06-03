Snapshot
- Kimura has previously worked for Lexus, Nissan, Volvo, and PSA Japan
Italian luxury carmaker Maserati has announced Takayuki Kimura as its new Asia Pacific region managing director.
Kimura will replace Luca Delfino, who will now head up the Maserati FuoriSerie personalisation program at the carmaker's headquarters in Modena.
Reporting directly to Bernard Loire, Maserati's CCO, Kimura will be responsible for all operations in the Asia Pacific, excluding the Chinese market.
Born in Japan, Kimura has a Masters in Business Administration from the University of North Carolina, and cut his teeth working for Toyota, before moving onto other manufacturers such as Lexus, Nissan, and Volvo.
More recently, Kimura worked for Groupe PSA Japan, which is also owned by Maserati’s parent company, Stellantis.
Speaking about his new role, Kimura said it was a privilege to work for the storied Italian manufacturer.
“I am honoured to work with such an iconic brand as Maserati, in this new era in its history,” he said.
Loire, who previously worked as president and CEO for Mitsubishi Motors Europe, said he was looking forward to having Kimura onboard.
“I am delighted to have Takayuki Kimura in our team and I am convinced that he will drive Maserati to success in the Asia Pacific region,” he said.
The new appointment comes at a pivotal time for Maserati, as the Modena firm tries to reinvent itself in an increasingly electric future, with the automaker stating its entire product line-up will be electrified by 2025.
How are you finding our new site design? Tell us in the comments below or send us your thoughts at feedback@whichcar.com.au.
Subscribe
We recommend
-
News
Maserati Levante Hybrid unveiled
Italian marque’s first electric SUV promises better economy, dynamics
-
Reviews
2021 Maserati Quattroporte Trofeo review
Ferrari-hearted luxo limo struggles with the logic of its offering
-
News
Maserati Ghibli and Levante F Tributo Special Edition unveiled
Commemorative models salute F1 legend Juan Manuel Fangio