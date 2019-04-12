Whoever said lightning doesn’t strike twice didn’t consider the fact that Mazda has been forced to issue two separate recall notices for the Mazda 3 small hatch and sedan.

Affecting MY19 hatches and sedans manufactured between 24 March 2019 and 24 December 2019, Mazda notifies that 13,768 vehicles may activate the autonomous emergency braking function by falsely detecting an object in front of the vehicle.

Read: Second Aussie Takata death linked to BMW airbag

Mazda’s statement in the product recall notice states “If the automatic brake function is initiated, the vehicle will unexpectedly slow down and stop, increasing the risk of an accident and injury to vehicle occupants and other road users.”

Read: What is a recall?

Impacted owners will be contacted by Mazda to arrange a time to have their car repaired, where the Smart Brake Support control module will be reprogrammed, rectifying the issue.

Additionally, Mazda issued a separate recall for 14,583 cars manufactured during the same period (which means many cars will be affected by both problems) for faulty start/stop software.

In effect, the defect means that the engine may not restart after entering idle stop mode. Users would have to manually restart the vehicle using the engine start button.

“If the vehicle does not restart in idle stop mode, there is increased risk of an accident and injury to vehicle occupants and other road users.“

Read: Mazda 3 range review

Again, Mazda will notify owners directly to arrange a time to have the fix to their Powertrain Control Module completed.

Customers who have more questions or who wish to get on the front foot to arrange their repair are advised to contact Mazda customer support on 1800 034 411.