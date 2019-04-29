2020 Mazda 3 review

What about safety in a Mazda3? Expand Section

Six airbags, stability control, seatbelt reminders on all seats, and rear parking sensors, contribute to a well-rounded safety package on all Mazda 3s.



In addition, every Mazda3 comes with Smart City Brake Support Forward – a significantly enhanced version of the autonomous emergency braking system that also recognises pedestrians and cyclists.



The addition of a radar sensor to the auto-braking system extends its operating range to 160km/h. And Lane Keep Assist acts to guide the car back into its lane if you have begun to drift distractedly across the roadway.



All fourth-generation Mazda 3s have a reversing camera and rear parking sensors to help you check back there yourself. The top-spec GP25 Astina also has front-parking sensors and 360-degree camera display to help you see obstacles around the vehicle.



All versions have a blind-spot monitor that alerts you, when you indicate to change lanes, if it detects another car near your rear corner but out of view of your mirrors. And a rear cross-traffic alert helps you avoid trouble when reversing out of parking spaces or driveways, warning you if it detects a vehicle approaching from either side.



A fatigue detector is also standard. This looks for changes in the way that you steer the car on the highway. If it detects evidence that you may be falling asleep, it warns you to take a break. The other is Traffic Sign Recognition, which helps you keep track of speed limits. It reads roadside signs, and shows the most recently detected limit on your head-up display.



The Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP) awarded the Mazda 3 its maximum Five Star safety rating in May 2019.

