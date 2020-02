2020 Mazda 3 review

Step past the least costly model, the G20 Pure, and spend more for the G20 Evolve and you get a more welcoming feel in the cabin, with the steering wheel, gear lever and handbrake lever trimmed in leather. On auto versions the wheel has paddle shifters for controlling the gearbox.The G20 Evolve also adds dual-zone climate control that lets the driver and front passenger set their own temperature and fan settings. It also gains a centre fold-down armrest on the back seat, and bigger and sportier 18-inch alloy wheels with wider tyres that have shallower sidewalls (giving you more grip and sharper steering response).Spend more again for a Mazda G20 Touring and the cloth seat trim of the less costly versions are replaced with a mix of real and fake leather in black. The driver’s seat has 10-way power adjustment and two-position memory setting for the rear-view mirrors. You also get advanced keyless entry, auto-dimming driver’s side mirror, illuminated vanity mirrors in the sun visors, and an overhead sunglass storage box.For not many more dollars than a G20 Touring you could have instead a Mazda3 GP25 Evolve, which is much the same as the G20 Evolve but gains the more powerful 2.5-litre engine plus advanced keyless entry and 10-way driver’s seat adjustment for the cloth seats.The GP25 GT returns the black leather trim and adds heating for the front seats. It also brings you the additional features found in the G20 Touring, plus a great Bose 12-speaker sound system over the standard eight speakers, and heated steering wheel.The most expensive Mazda3 is the G25 Astina, which adds a sunroof, 360-degree parking monitor, front parking sensors, adaptive LED headlights , front-cross traffic alert, and auto braking that works when reversing if another vehicle crosses your path. You can also opt for white leather in the Astina sedan, or burgundy in the hatch.The Astina's 360-degree parking monitor, front-parking sensors, front-cross traffic alert are part of Vision Technology package that's $1500 option for all other Mazda 3 versions.