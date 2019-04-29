2020 Mazda 3 review

A multimedia system built around an 8.8-inch colour screen and controlled by a dial on the centre console. The screen displays images from a reversing camera, satellite navigation, as well as settings for AM/FM/Digital radio
, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
smartphone mirroring.
AUX, USB inputs and Bluetooth connectivity for mobile devices, and sound system. Autonomous emergency braking
(Mazda calls it Smart City Brake Support) which uses a camera-based system that can detect an impending collision with a car, pedestrian or cyclist ahead and apply the brakes automatically, perhaps avoiding a crash. It also works in reverse, which helps prevent parking accidents. (For more on Mazda3 safety systems, please open the Safety section below.)
Semi-autonomous driving with lane-keeping assist, and adaptive (radar) cruise control
with stop-and-go function that operates in slow traffic.
Head-up display, and traffic sign recognition.Advanced driver assist
features such as blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, and driver attention alert that senses if you’re veering within the lane, which could be a sign of fatigue.
LED headlights with auto on-off, and auto high-beam control.
Keyless entry, and push-button start.
Rear parking sensors, and electric folding mirrors.
Height and reach adjustment for the steering wheel, and buttons on the wheel for operating the cruise control, audio system and your phone. Height adjustment for both front seats.
Hill-launch assist, which controls the brakes automatically to help you start from rest on an uphill slope.
Air-conditoning, electric parking brake, and rain-sensing windscreen wipers.
Wheels made from aluminium alloy (which are lighter and nicer looking than steel wheels with plastic covers). A space-saver spare wheel, with a recommended maximum speed of 80km/h.G-Vectoring Control
, a Mazda technology that makes the car respond more consistently to the steering wheel.
Electronic stability control, which helps the driver recover from skids. (All new cars must have this feature.)
Six airbags.
The Mazda3 is covered by a five-year unlimited kilometre warranty, and five-year Mazda roadside assistance.