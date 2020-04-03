MG previews Cyberster concept

MG has released three official images of its upcoming Cyberster EV two-seater sportscar concept and some headline performance figures.

Chief among them is the electric vehicle’s range, which MG claims will be no less than 800 kilometres, and its 0-100km/h time, quoted at “less than three seconds.”

The images reveal a sleek, aero-focussed roadster design, with prominent dual buttresses on the vehicle’s rear deck and a serious-looking front splitter that promises to back up the claimed performance figures.

The cockpit looks to be far more concept than prototype, with a yoke-style steering wheel flanked by a wraparound infotainment system for the driver and a fully digital display.

Most likely, both the exterior and interior styling are a showcase of MG’s future design language and EV capabilities.

MORE MG comes of age in Australia

There’s no word yet as to what the avant-garde EV powertrain might be, however, a dual-motor, AWD set-up is likely.

MG says the Cyberster concept will also come with a suite of tech-laden features aimed at improving the user’s experience, including 5G connectivity and pure electric architecture.

The automaker has collaborated with Shanghai-based gaming and social video-sharing website Bilibili on the Cyberster, as part of an e-gaming partnership between the two companies.

More details about the radical EV sports car are just around the corner, with the Cyberster concept set to be officially unveiled at the Shanghai Motor Show on Wednesday, April 21.

Be sure to stay tuned to WhichCar as we bring you more updates.

MORE All MG stories