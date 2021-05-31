UK finance firm Money.co.uk has decided to think outside the box – or rather, fuel tank – and give the EV makeover to some of cinema's most recognisable cars.

Dubbing its project "iconic cars e-imagined", they've gone to some extensive lengths to give us a glimpse of what the next generation of film reboots may look like – provided there are some generators nearby to keep the star cars topped up.

The Volkswagen E-Tle, or HerbiEV as we'd call him, looks very different to the Beetle which won a NASCAR race in Full Loaded (2005)

The original Beetle may be one of the most divisive cars in history, which conjures up passionate feelings on both sides of the fence, although Herbie seems universally loved by all on the big screen.

As Volkswagen has been wheeling out more and more cars in their ID range of EVs, perhaps Herbie could be true to his San Francisco roots and go green for the planet.

The Tesla Cyber Truck is The E-Team's weapon of choice on the roads

The GMC Vandura is a far cry from being what anyone would describe as 'eco-friendly' but the Tesla Cybertruck could easily be modified to fit Faceman, Howlin' Mad, Hannibal and B.A. – plus their substantial amount of artillery inside.

E-cto 1 will hopefully have no glitches when the ghosts are in this machine

Ray Stanz won't need to take out three mortgages to pay for this version of the classic 1959 Cadillac Miller-Meteor Futura, but it would probably be a few dollars more than the $4800 the original Ghostbusters paid for their car.

As emissions penalties get higher and higher in big cities around the world, what could be better than going electric in a car which lives in New York City?

While we're past 2015 and still yet to see a flying DeLorean, this E-Lorean is about the most futuristic we can get with the cult classic

Even though John DeLorean's vision was to have a rotary engine in his DMC Delorean but had to settle for a PRV V6 due to production winding up for the Wankel, could you imagine how much cooler the star of Back to the Future could've been if it utilised a working EV platform back in 1985?

This will shake a few martinis, James Bond's EB5 could be the ultimate stealth vehicle while retaining a touch of class

Bond, James Bond has gone through many cars in the past – BMW Z8, Lotus Esprit, Mustang Mach 1 among them – but none are as iconic as the straight-six DB5 first seen in Goldfinger.

As the world comes to terms with the next Bond potentially not being a white male, why not fully embrace the future with a reliable electric upgrade to the DB5 – dubbed EB5 in this instance.