Citroen has updated its C3 Aircross crossover for 2021. Most noticeably, that chubby-cheeked and rounded face of the original has been replaced by something a little more Predator-like.

It’s not just the face that’s changed, though, so read on for what else is new.

It’s angry now!

Yeah, just a bit. Clearly Citroen designers are a little bit bored of making squircles and rounded edges giving the effect of quirky softness and wanted to do something with a little more aggression.

It’s the same story as the updated C3 – sharper lines, more cross-referencing between other Citroen models like the new C4 and some cues from the wild CXperience concept. New grille patterns skid plates and wheelarch shapes feature, too. You can still customise it with different roof colours and graphics for the C-pillar window.

It’s still roughly the same inside, design-wise. But Citroen has added in its latest Advanced Comfort seats from the larger C5 Aircross, plonked in a larger 9.0-inch infotainment screen and added some extra storage cubbies. The rear seat bench can be slid fore or aft, boosting boot space from 420 litres to 510 litres.

It’s expected to carry over a 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that makes 81kW and 205Nm and drives the front wheels only.

Unlike the (former car group) PSA products such as the Vauxhall Mokka, or Peugeot 2008, there’s no electric variant, despite the three cars sharing some componentry. That’s because the C3 Aircross, like the regular C3, use PSA’s older PF1 platform, rather than the up-to-date CMP that allows electric variants.

When can I get one?

The specification mentioned in this story is in relation to the global reveal of the new C3 Aircross – local Australian specification may vary.

Citroen Australia “is working closely with the factory regarding evaluating the new Citroën C3 Aircross for local introduction.”

