WhichCar
Powered by
  • WheelsWheels
  • MOTORMOTOR
  • 4X4 Australia4X4 Australia
  • Street MachineStreet Machine
  • Trade Unique CarsTrade Unique Cars

New GT SP variant added to 2021 Mazda CX-5 range

By Tom Fraser, 11 Feb 2021 Car News

Mazda CX-5 gains sporty GT SP variant

New GT SP variant highlights the lightly-updated 2021 Mazda CX-5 range

Mazda has introduced minor updates to its CX-5 mid-size SUV range for 2021, adding a sporty-looking GT SP variant and a new, bigger, infotainment screen to select variants.

The new Mazda CX-5 GT SP sits between the CX-5 GT and range-topping Akera, and joins the existing Mazda CX-9 and Mazda 6 models in the new SP portfolio. 

While SP variants have previously been offered with genuine performance enhancements – like the RX-7 SP and Mazda MX-5 SP – the new SP model grades (including CX-5 GT SP) are simply aesthetically sporty; with additions such as black 19-inch alloy wheels, black mirror caps and black ‘Maztex’/synthetic suede upholstery with contrast red stitching. 

Read next 2002 Mazda MX-5 SP used car review: classic MOTOR

Mazda has priced the new CX-5 GT SP at $47,490 (before on-road costs) with the non-turbo petrol engine and $49,990 with the turbo petrol engine.

Prices have increased across the rest of the range by as much as $1050. 

Changes to the rest of the CX-5 range include a new larger 10.25-inch infotainment screen for GT, GT SP and Akera grades, while lower-grade Maxx, Maxx Sport and Touring variants make-do with the old 8.0-inch infotainment unit. All benefit from Apple CarPlay/Android Auto smartphone mirroring. 

The entry-level Maxx now receives 17-inch alloy wheels instead of the bargain-basement steel rims.

CX-5

A range of four-cylinder engines is on offer in the 2021 Mazda CX-5 range, beginning with the Maxx and Maxx Sport’s 2.0-litre naturally-aspirated engine with 115kW/200Nm outputs, powering the front wheels only.

Read next Mazda 6 GT vs Toyota Camry SL V6 Comparison

The Maxx comes with a six-speed manual gearbox as standard, with a six-speed automatic transmission is available for an additional $2000. All powertrains in other variants including the Maxx Sport come with auto as standard.

Maxx and Maxx Sport buyers can upgrade to all-wheel drive, which also brings a larger 140kW/252Nm 2.5-litre engine that's standard on Touring, GT, GT SP and Akera model grades.  

A 140kW/450Nm 2.2-litre twin-turbo diesel engine can be added to the Maxx Sport, Touring, GT and Akera. 

The GT, GT SP and Akera variants are also available with the punchy 170kW/420Nm 2.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine, which like the diesel only comes with all-wheel-drive.

Read next: Mazda CX-5 range review 

Range-wide safety inclusions comprise autonomous emergency braking with nighttime pedestrian detection, blind-spot monitoring, rear-cross traffic alert, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist and a driver attention alert system.

These items help the 2021 CX-5 continue with its five-star ANCAP safety rating

In terms of safety add-ons, the Maxx Sport and higher specs score front fog lights; the Touring and above come with a head-up display and front parking sensors; and the Akera is equipped with a 360-degree camera and adaptive LED headlights.

Read next: Passenger cars are losing out to SUVs in the sales race: here's why

Premium metallic paints can be selected for $495. 

The 2021 Mazda CX-5 range is available for purchase now.

2021 Mazda CX-5 Australian pricing

Variant

List price

Maxx Petrol Manual FWD

$31,190

Maxx Petrol Auto FWD

$33,190

Maxx Petrol Auto AWD

$36,190

Maxx Sport Petrol Auto FWD

$36,490

Maxx Sport Petrol Auto AWD

$39,490

Maxx Sport Diesel Auto AWD

$42,490

Touring Petrol Auto AWD

$41,280

Touring Diesel Auto AWD

$44,280

GT Petrol Auto AWD

$46,990

GT Petrol Turbo Auto AWD

$49,490

GT Diesel Auto AWD

$49,990

GT SP Petrol Auto AWD

$47,490

GT SP Petrol Turbo Auto AWD

$49,990

Akera Petrol Auto AWD

$49,380

Akera Petrol Turbo Auto AWD

$51,880

Akera Diesel Auto AWD

$52,380

All prices listed in this story exclude on-road costs.

Subscribe to Australian car magazines

Subscribe to any of our motoring magazines and save up to 49%


Subscribe

 

Related cars, prices and reviews

You might also like...

Quick Car Search

Search all new cars in Australia

  1. Advice

  2. Reviews

  3. Features

  4. News

1 / 9