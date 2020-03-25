Mazda has introduced minor updates to its CX-5 mid-size SUV range for 2021, adding a sporty-looking GT SP variant and a new, bigger, infotainment screen to select variants.

The new Mazda CX-5 GT SP sits between the CX-5 GT and range-topping Akera, and joins the existing Mazda CX-9 and Mazda 6 models in the new SP portfolio.

While SP variants have previously been offered with genuine performance enhancements – like the RX-7 SP and Mazda MX-5 SP – the new SP model grades (including CX-5 GT SP) are simply aesthetically sporty; with additions such as black 19-inch alloy wheels, black mirror caps and black ‘Maztex’/synthetic suede upholstery with contrast red stitching.

Mazda has priced the new CX-5 GT SP at $47,490 (before on-road costs) with the non-turbo petrol engine and $49,990 with the turbo petrol engine.

Prices have increased across the rest of the range by as much as $1050.

Changes to the rest of the CX-5 range include a new larger 10.25-inch infotainment screen for GT, GT SP and Akera grades, while lower-grade Maxx, Maxx Sport and Touring variants make-do with the old 8.0-inch infotainment unit. All benefit from Apple CarPlay/Android Auto smartphone mirroring.

The entry-level Maxx now receives 17-inch alloy wheels instead of the bargain-basement steel rims.

A range of four-cylinder engines is on offer in the 2021 Mazda CX-5 range, beginning with the Maxx and Maxx Sport’s 2.0-litre naturally-aspirated engine with 115kW/200Nm outputs, powering the front wheels only.

The Maxx comes with a six-speed manual gearbox as standard, with a six-speed automatic transmission is available for an additional $2000. All powertrains in other variants including the Maxx Sport come with auto as standard.

Maxx and Maxx Sport buyers can upgrade to all-wheel drive, which also brings a larger 140kW/252Nm 2.5-litre engine that's standard on Touring, GT, GT SP and Akera model grades.

A 140kW/450Nm 2.2-litre twin-turbo diesel engine can be added to the Maxx Sport, Touring, GT and Akera.

The GT, GT SP and Akera variants are also available with the punchy 170kW/420Nm 2.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine, which like the diesel only comes with all-wheel-drive.

Range-wide safety inclusions comprise autonomous emergency braking with nighttime pedestrian detection, blind-spot monitoring, rear-cross traffic alert, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist and a driver attention alert system.

These items help the 2021 CX-5 continue with its five-star ANCAP safety rating.

In terms of safety add-ons, the Maxx Sport and higher specs score front fog lights; the Touring and above come with a head-up display and front parking sensors; and the Akera is equipped with a 360-degree camera and adaptive LED headlights.

Premium metallic paints can be selected for $495.

The 2021 Mazda CX-5 range is available for purchase now.

2021 Mazda CX-5 Australian pricing

Variant List price Maxx Petrol Manual FWD $31,190 Maxx Petrol Auto FWD $33,190 Maxx Petrol Auto AWD $36,190 Maxx Sport Petrol Auto FWD $36,490 Maxx Sport Petrol Auto AWD $39,490 Maxx Sport Diesel Auto AWD $42,490 Touring Petrol Auto AWD $41,280 Touring Diesel Auto AWD $44,280 GT Petrol Auto AWD $46,990 GT Petrol Turbo Auto AWD $49,490 GT Diesel Auto AWD $49,990 GT SP Petrol Auto AWD $47,490 GT SP Petrol Turbo Auto AWD $49,990 Akera Petrol Auto AWD $49,380 Akera Petrol Turbo Auto AWD $51,880 Akera Diesel Auto AWD $52,380

All prices listed in this story exclude on-road costs.