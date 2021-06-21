Subscribe
Porsche updates infotainment to include Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay

Porsche finally adds Android Auto to its infotainment system but still lacks wireless function

21 Jun 2021
Jordan Mulach
Snapshot

  • Upgraded infotainment brings Android Auto for the first time
  • Apple CarPlay now wireless, Music and Podcast apps have been added
  • Command-prompted system integrated

The sixth-generation of Porsche's infotainment systems in its 911, Cayenne and Panamera range has been given a long-overdue upgrade to support both major mobile operating systems, with Android Auto being integrated at last.

Alongside a broader update to the Porsche Communication Management system, which includes the addition of Apple Music and Podcasts as well as wireless CarPlay, Android users can now directly connect their devices to their Porsche vehicle with an identical system.

However, they are still left half a step behind Apple owners, Porsche conceding the system can only be used via USB connection, not as a wireless function like with Apple CarPlay.

Porsche Infotainment 911
Further reflecting the strong relationship with Apple, Porsche's manager of navigation and infotainment, Martin Bayer, detailed the functionality of the system when connected to Apple Music.

"With Apple Music built-in, the driver can add a song they hear on broadcast radio to their Apple Music library or, if the driver likes a particular artist on the radio, they can switch to a custom Apple Music station which will only play the artist’s music," said Bayer.

Outside of the Apple/Android features, Porsche has now fitted a system similar to Siri or Alexa. Triggered by saying "hey Porsche", it can react to commands such as "I need petrol" to find a fuel station, or increase the cabin temperature when told "I am cold".

A more powerful navigation system, with better real-time driving data, interactive manuals and calendar entries, also features in the new PCM, set to be rolled out over the next few months in new Porsche models.

