Snapshot Upgraded infotainment brings Android Auto for the first time

Apple CarPlay now wireless, Music and Podcast apps have been added

Command-prompted system integrated

The sixth-generation of Porsche's infotainment systems in its 911, Cayenne and Panamera range has been given a long-overdue upgrade to support both major mobile operating systems, with Android Auto being integrated at last.

Alongside a broader update to the Porsche Communication Management system, which includes the addition of Apple Music and Podcasts as well as wireless CarPlay, Android users can now directly connect their devices to their Porsche vehicle with an identical system.

However, they are still left half a step behind Apple owners, Porsche conceding the system can only be used via USB connection, not as a wireless function like with Apple CarPlay.

Further reflecting the strong relationship with Apple, Porsche's manager of navigation and infotainment, Martin Bayer, detailed the functionality of the system when connected to Apple Music.