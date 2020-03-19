The already stylish new-generation Toyota Camry has been given a sporty makeover for the Japanese market, thanks to the release of new ‘GR Parts’ and ‘Modellista’ body kits and accessories.

A number of similar items have already been released for other Toyota models, including the new Yaris Cross compact SUV, but these mark the first official styling enhancement options for the new Camry.

Neither kit offers any performance improvements, with the GR Parts range offered entirely as an aesthetic exercise to give the Camry a little more visual flair.

Pieces include new front and rear bumpers with large faux intakes and chrome-trimmed fake exhaust tips, new 19-inch alloy rims, low skirts and boot-lip spoilers.

Various accent and garnish items are also on offer, including bold chrome frames to surround the grille and front bumper openings.

Where the GR Parts package focuses on a racing look, the Modellista brand is aimed at more of a Japan-style premium look.

Neither package is planned to come to Australia – at least not through official channels – with Toyota’s local arm focused on building the GR (Gazoo Racing) brand as a bonafide performance offering before it considers diluting the program with styling or handling options, in the case of next-level-up GR Sport models.

Watch for more on the Camry, including a facelifted and upgraded model, to come in the months ahead.

