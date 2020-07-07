Toyota Corolla Cross small SUV revealed, Aussie arrival late 2022

Toyota has unveiled a brand new model to the world today; the Corolla Cross SUV will first go on sale in Thailand in September but won't be available to Australians until late 2022.

Its debut closely follows that of its smaller sibling, the new Yaris Cross which – according to the plan – will land Down Under before 2020 ends.

But it’s this car that could quickly become one of Australia’s best-selling SUVs, trading on the popular Corolla name and taking elements from both car that as well as the RAV4 medium SUV for its design.

The rumour of a new C-segment SUV from Toyota was first picked up earlier this year but this is the first confirmation that the new SUV is based on the Corolla.

Toyota’s Corolla Cross will slot in nicely between the Yaris Cross and Australia’s favourite RAV4 when it arrives, as a more practical alternative to the C-HR.

It’ll come based on the same TNGA-C car platform as the C-HR, which also underpins the Corolla hatchback and sedan – the car that lends its name to the new SUV.

That means we can likely expect much of the same equipment in a higher-riding package, namely a return of the high-level safety equipment and connectivity technology that makes the Corolla so popular.

On the exterior the Corolla Cross receives both LED headlights and taillights and 18-inch wheels, while inside the interior features a Corolla-looking affair with a 9.0-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and a 7.0-inch display within the instrument cluster.

In terms of size, the Corolla Cross sits at 4460mm long, 1825mm wide and 1620mm tall, containing a boot that’s 487 litres in size.

Toyota says the car will be delivered with two versions of the company's 1.8-litre four-cylinder engine in Thailand: one a hybrid and the other a regular petrol option.

Both engine options are mated to a continuously variable transmission.

Toyota Australia has already confirmed that petrol and hybrid versions will be on offer Down Under.

Few other details are offered about the Corolla Cross, but Toyota Australia itself is excited, with Toyota Australia vice president of sales and marketing Sean Hanley saying the Corolla Cross will become an important addition to the local range, with SUV sales accelerating to an unprecedented 48 percent of the market so far this year.

Details remain scant on what specification we’re going to get when it arrives, but Toyota Australia did say that we can expect the new Corolla Cross in the second half of 2022.

