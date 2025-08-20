The third and final member of Toyota’s small SUV line-up in Australia, the Corolla Cross, was launched locally in late 2022. Joining its Yaris Cross and C-HR siblings, the Corolla Cross is the largest and most practical of the trio, though its sales haven’t exactly lit up the charts with the regular Corolla almost outselling it two to one this year so far.

Trying to increase those sales, Toyota recently launched the mid-life update for the Corolla Cross with new styling details, redesigned interior parts and more standard features across the range. The price has also increased by almost $1000, though it’s still considerably cheaper than the C-HR. Is the Toyota Corolla Cross the small SUV to buy?

Price and equipment

The facelifted Toyota Corolla Cross still offers three model grades: base GX, mid-spec GXL and

top-spec Atmos, with the GXL earning the most new features with the update. But the company

has also added a sportier new GR Sport variant, which is due to land soon, with lowered

suspension, 19-inch wheels and sports seats. We tested the upper-spec Atmos in 2WD form,

priced from $47,990 plus on-road costs, for this review.

Toyota Corolla Cross pricing (plus on-road costs):

GX 2WD $37,440 GXL 2WD $41,190 GXL AWD $44,190 Atmos 2WD $47,990 Atmos AWD $50,990 GR Sport AWD $50,990

Toyota Corolla Cross Atmos standard features

18-inch alloy wheels with a space-saver spare

Dusk-sensing all-LED exterior lighting

LED front fog and grille lights

Rain-sensing automatic wipers

Keyless entry with push button start

Heated and auto-folding mirrors

Rear privacy glass

Roof rails

Panoramic glass roof

Electric tailgate with kick-to-open functionality

Dual-zone automatic climate control with rear air vents

Leather and cloth upholstery

10-way electric driver’s seat

Heated and ventilated front seats

Heated leather steering wheel

12.3-inch digital driver’s display

10.5-inch touchscreen

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

FM/AM/FAB+ digital radio

Satellite navigation with live traffic

Nine-speaker JBL sound system

Wireless phone charger

3x USB-C charging ports

Normal, eco, power and snow driving modes

Toyota Connected Services (12-month subscription) with safety and security features, multimedia

connect, driving insights and remote connectivity through the MyToyota smartphone app

Auto-dimming rear mirror

Interior ambient lighting

Safety features

8x airbags

Autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian, daytime cyclist and intersection turning

assistance

Emergency steering assistance

Automatic low-speed rear braking with object, vehicle and pedestrian detection

Adaptive cruise control with traffic jam assist

Lane keeping assistance with adaptive lane guidance

Blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert

Safe exit assist

Adaptive high beam

Speed sign recognition

Driver attention monitoring

Emergency driving stop system

360-degree camera with ‘see-through’ mode

Front, side and rear parking sensors

Low-speed auto emergency braking (forward and reverse)

Automatic parking

Alarm

The Corolla Cross earned a five-star ANCAP rating in 2022 and that continues for all variants, bar

the GR Sport. It scored 85 per cent in adult protection, 88 per cent in child protection, 87 per cent

in vulnerable road user protection and 83 per cent for safety assistance.

Interior, practicality and bootspace

Most attention has been paid to the interior in this Corolla Cross facelift, which has seen

revised trims, a new centre console and more features added across the range. Quality is identical

to before, so not as plush as the C-HR or Nissan Qashqai, but with more soft touch materials than

the cheaper Yaris Cross, such as the door tops and dashboard fascia. The new centre console

features ambient lighting on the sides and looks great at night.

As before, the Corolla Cross Atmos features a 10.5-inch touchscreen with a 12.3-inch digital

driver’s display, with both using high-resolution graphics. The touchscreen is well featured with

wireless smartphone mirroring, sat-nav with live traffic and DAB+ digital radio, though not the extra

live services such as the weather displays in the Kona. The nine-speaker JBL sound system

sounds fine, though we expect more from a name-branded system.

The Corolla Cross’ driving position is excellent and easy to set up thanks to the ample adjustment

for the driver’s seat and steering wheel. Visibility is great as well thanks to the big windows and

boxy shape, and the panoramic roof adds light into an otherwise dark cabin. The driver’s seat

features 10 ways of adjustment, though not the memory functionality that we’d expect for the price,

plus the front passenger seat is manual and isn’t even height adjustable. For warmer climates, the

front seats are now ventilated.

Storage inside the Corolla Cross has improved with the facelift, thanks to the new centre console

design that’s both more capacious and ergonomic than before. A big tray with a wireless charger

now sits below the dashboard, and the cup holders have been made larger as well – plus, the box

underneath the central armrest is reasonably big (it also has a sliding armrest) and the door

pockets will hold a big bottle and more as well.

Two adults will be more than comfortable in the rear seat of the Corolla Cross, with fine legroom

and excellent headroom, despite the panoramic roof that eats into space a bit. Amenities include

one map pocket, bottle holders in the doors, a centre armrest with cup holders, air vents and two

USB-C ports – though no heated seats or proper door pockets, unlike the Kona. The quality

downgrade is noticeable in the rear seat, especially the hard plastic doors with naff fake stitching.

The boot size depends on which Corolla Cross model is chosen, but in the Atmos 2WD it

measures 414 litres with the seats up (Toyota doesn’t quote a figure with the seats folded), but in

other models it ranges from 390L to 425L. It features include a few bag hooks and tie down points,

but a dual-level boot floor would be a great addition as it would make it easier to lift items into the

boot and give a flat floor with the rear seats folded.

Performance and fuel economy

The Corolla Cross range uses a 2.0-litre four-cylinder hybrid drivetrain with an e-CVT gearbox sending power to the front wheels, or in some models, all four wheels have drive. The petrol engine alone makes 112kW of power and 188Nm of torque, while in total, the system makes a healthy 146kW (Toyota doesn’t quote a combined torque figure), which is 42kW more than a Kona Hybrid and 6kW more than a Qashqai e-Power.

The Corolla Cross Atmos 2WD is one of the most fuel efficient cars on the market, rated at just 4.2L/100km with claimed CO2 emissions of just 96g/km – we achieved slightly higher at 4.6L/100km, though our test car was brand new so that should improve further with more distance.

It uses 91RON regular unleaded and its fuel tank is a small 36 litres, though a range of more than 800km is possible based on our consumption score.

On the road

The Corolla Cross hasn’t seen many changes under the skin, but that’s largely a good thing as it

has always been one of the better small SUVs to drive. Toyota has made it quieter than before with

improved refinement at all speeds, and the typical hybrid drone at full acceleration is now quieter

than before, though still more noticeable than the geared system in the Kona.

The drivetrain in the Corolla Cross is great: punchy when you need it, very efficient and talented

with switching between electric and petrol propulsion, most times when you don’t even realise it.

There is a selectable EV mode if there’s enough charge in the battery, but even without it, it’s very

eager to switch the engine off to help fuel consumption. Even on moderate throttle, most starts are

done on EV power, and any coasting or braking is generally done with the engine switched off.

As before, the chassis of the Corolla Cross makes it enjoyable to drive. It’s very comfortable, with a

compliant and well-judged ride quality, as well as quick steering and a nimble feeling from behind

the wheel. We’re keen to drive the sportier GR Sport model and its retuned steering and

suspension, but for a wide range of tastes, the Atmos is great.

The Corolla Cross’ active safety features continue to be well tuned and don’t annoy. The hyper-

sensitive driver monitor of the C-HR isn’t fitted, making any drive more relaxing, and everything

works well. The adaptive lane guidance is some of the best we’ve seen, providing accurate and

reliable steering assistance, while the traffic jam assist is excellent too.

Service and warranty

The Corolla Cross is backed by a five-year/unlimited warranty, with mechanical coverage extended

up to seven years and battery coverage up to 10 years with dealer servicing/an annual battery

check for that time. There’s no roadside assistance, but it can be purchased for an annual cost

starting at $99.

The Corolla Cross’ service intervals are once-yearly/every 15,000km (whichever comes first) and

five years/75,000km of servicing costs $1250 ($250 per service).

Verdict: Should I buy a Toyota Corolla Cross Atmos?

There’s no doubt that the facelifted Toyota Corolla Cross has been improved thanks to its overhauled

interior design and standard equipment, making it feel more modern. It’s still the perfect size for many buyers with more space than you’d expect, it’s lovely to drive and its hybrid drivetrain is powerful enough for most, yet capable of excellent fuel consumption.

Counting against the Corolla Cross is that it’s even more expensive than before, its interior quality could be better and that it could also be more practical if a dual-level boot floor was fitted. But in the small SUV segment, all-round excellence is the name of the game and the Toyota Corolla Cross Atmos scores well.

Corolla Cross Atmos rivals

Hyundai Kona Premium Hybrid

Kia Niro GT-Line

Nissan Qashqai Ti