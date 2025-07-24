In Australia, the first small SUV that Toyota launched was not the Corolla Cross or Yaris Cross, but their more style-focused C-HR sibling back in 2017. Because it was Toyota’s only offering in the segment at the time, the C-HR sold well and has built up a loyal following of owners.

Now though, the second-generation C-HR has arrived in Australia with arguably even more style but also with a much higher price tag – plus, with two cheaper, more practical siblings now in competition as well. Does the C-HR make as much sense the second time around?

Price and equipment

Toyota C-HR pricing (plus on-road costs):

C-HR Koba standard equipment:

19-inch alloy wheels with a tyre repair kit

Dusk-sensing automatic LED exterior lighting

Rain-sensing automatic wipers

Keyless entry with push button start

Electric tailgate with kick-to-open functionality

Heated and auto-folding mirrors with puddle lamps

Dual-zone automatic climate control

Synthetic leather steering wheel

Synthetic leather and cloth upholstery

10-way electric driver’s seat with memory

Heated front seats

Head-up display

12.3-inch digital driver’s display

12.3-inch touchscreen with live services

Wireless and wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Satellite navigation with live traffic

AM/FM/DAB+ digital radio

9-speaker JBL sound system

3x USB-C ports

Wireless phone charger

Configurable cabin ambient lighting

Toyota Connected Services (12-month subscription)

C-HR Koba safety features

10 airbags

Autonomous emergency braking (AEB) with pedestrian, cyclist and intersection assistance

Adaptive cruise control with traffic jam assist

Lane keeping assistance with adaptive lane guidance

Blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert

Safe exit assist

Low-speed rear automatic braking

Matrix adaptive high beam

Traffic sign recognition

Driver attention monitoring

Automatic parking

Front and rear parking sensors

360-degree camera

Tyre pressure monitoring

Alarm

The C-HR GXL and Koba received a five-star ANCAP rating in 2024 with scores of 85 per cent for adult protection, 88 per cent for child protection, 86 per cent for vulnerable road user protection and 82 per cent for safety assistance.

C-HR options

Premium paint: $575

Two-tone paint: $775-$1550

Two-tone ‘plus’ paint with panoramic glass roof: $2700

Interior, practicality and bootspace

Swooping lines, cool ambient lighting, big screens and soft materials make up the description of the Toyota C-HR Koba’s cabin. It doesn’t feel quite as upmarket as a Nissan Qashqai, with some cheap-feeling materials dotted about, but the dashboard and door tops are padded and soft, with the suede also used on the doors to create a positive first impression.

Interestingly, there’s no real leather used inside the C-HR, with the steering wheel and seats using the fake stuff instead – we reckon buyers won’t notice, and cows will thank you for it. The switchgear all falls easily to hand, and we love the physical AC controls that aren’t buried in the touchscreen. In fact, most controls inside the C-HR – as you’d expect for a Toyota – are very simple to operate.

The C-HR range uses a 12.3-inch touchscreen with the company’s latest infotainment software. The screen quality is impressive; it’s quite responsive to touch and well featured as well with wireless smartphone mirroring, satellite navigation with live traffic and DAB+ digital radio. However, the menu structure could be easier to use and some features, such as the sound adjustment, are buried in sub menus.

The nine-speaker JBL sound system, however, is easily the best Toyota-used JBL system we’ve heard, with a noticeable upgrade in aural quality and punchiness over other Toyota JBL systems. The 12.3-inch digital driver’s display looks modern and is configurable as well, though it could be easier to use and annoyingly, the ADAS settings are buried in it and not the touchscreen.

Buyers will appreciate the new C-HR’s cabin storage, which includes large door bins, a big tray underneath the dashboard with a wireless phone charger and a big box underneath the central armrest. The cup holders are on the small side. Front seat comfort is great, even after a six-hour drive – the 10-way electric adjustment for the driver is great and its heating works quickly too, which is very helpful in winter.

The rear seat experience is less positive, with the only features on offer being bottle holders in the doors, a single map pocket and a single USB-C port with no air vents, door pockets or arm rest. The space on offer is more generous than you might expect, with just enough room for two adults – but it feels much smaller thanks to the coupe-like roofline and tiny windows, which kids won’t like.

The C-HR Koba’s boot is a more positive story than the rear seat, with a healthy 388 litres of space available with the seats up, and 1155 litres with them folded. There is also a bit of under-floor storage, and a few hooks to hang bags off, though no spare wheel and when the seats are folded, a big lip between the boot floor and rear seats so it’s not flat.

Performance and fuel economy

The C-HR Koba uses a familiar four-cylinder Toyota hybrid drivetrain with a 72kW 1.8-litre petrol engine and a 70kW electric motor making 103kW of total power (a combined torque figure isn’t provided). It’s the same drivetrain you get in the Corolla, and provides reasonable performance and refinement, as well as excellent fuel economy. The typical CVT drone is present, however, and we wish it was more stepped like the Honda ZR-V hybrid.

Toyota claims that the C-HR Koba uses 4.0L/100km on the combined cycle, with CO2 emissions of just 89g/km. Helping running costs further is that it can use 91RON regular unleaded fuel, while its 43-litre fuel tank is small but you can still expect to see over 800km from a tank. In our testing, which included a trip from Sydney to Albury, we recorded 4.8L/100km. That’s impressive given that hybrids aren’t at their most efficient on motorways as opportunities for regenerative braking are limited. Around town, expect fuel economy in the 3L/100km range.

On the road

As we’ve come to expect from products based on Toyota’s ‘TNGA’ platform, the C-HR is a delight to drive. Its predecessor was one of the first to use the platform and it delivered a big improvement in dynamics for the brand’s regular vehicles that others such as the Corolla and Camry have continued. In its second generation, the C-HR is still one of the best small SUVs to drive thanks to a fun chassis and a comfortable ride.

Even on the 19-inch wheels of the Koba and on harsh country roads, the C-HR rides well with excellent body control and an agile chassis that likes to be pushed. Of course, with just 103kW, it’s no powerhouse but even at lower speeds, it’s a fun thing to punt around and while the steering doesn’t offer a huge amount of feel, it is well weighted and quick.

Refinement has been improved in the new C-HR, and it’s much quieter at speed than its Corolla and Yaris Cross siblings, with road noise only noticeable on coarse chip roads. The driving position of the Koba is a bit high, however, we wish the driver’s seat went lower. The rear visibility is also poor, thanks to the small rear windows and large pillars – thankfully, the large mirrors help and the 360-degree camera is detailed. It also has a camera rear mirror.

Toyota’s active safety features impress with a generally well tuned feeling – the adaptive cruise control in particular is far less conservative than a lot of cars it will be compared with. The adaptive high beam works well on country roads, though the driver attention monitoring is quite sensitive and even changing your temperature will have it beeping at you. You can switch it off, but it turns itself back on every time the car is switched off.

Verdict: Should I buy a Toyota C-HR Koba?

The Toyota C-HR Koba undoubtedly has appeal in the small SUV segment thanks to its bold styling, quality cabin, fun driving dynamics and fuel efficient drivetrain. It’s well equipped in Koba spec, its technology is mostly easy to use and it handles a long roadtrip with ease thanks to excellent comfort.

But there’s also no doubt that against its Yaris Cross and Corolla Cross siblings, the C-HR’s appeal decreases. Those two cars are a lot more practical, and while neither is particularly cheap either, they’re still far more affordable than the C-HR. Blame the C-HR’s European production source for that. However, those who are drawn to the C-HR’s styling and aren’t put off by its high pricing will likely be impressed with it.

C-HR Koba rivals

Toyota Corolla Cross

Nissan Qashqai

Honda ZR-V

Mazda CX-30

