Welcome, dear readers, to a new-look WhichCar.com.au – the online home of Wheels, Motor, 4x4 Australia and Street Machine.

In familiar automotive terms, you can think of today’s reveal as a refresh or a ‘facelift’, rather than a new-generation relaunch.

Still, while it may not be a complete makeover (that’s coming), we’re proud to reveal a bold new WhichCar logo, matched to a new charcoal-and-gold colour scheme – and an overall more accessible design to our WhichCar.com.au homepage, brand pages, and articles.

How did this come about?

Really, it’s all thanks to you. In late 2020, we conducted an online survey of users to learn what you thought about the website as you knew it.

We were blown away by the response, with over 5000 of you taking the time to tell us what you do and don’t like about the WhichCar website!

To dive deeper, we also conducted one-on-one interviews with several regular users to really uncover all the changes we could make to improve your time on the WhichCar website.

And here we are. Today’s new-look website is your first taste of an online experience specifically designed to best meet your needs as enthusiasts and as car buyers.

What has changed?

The more obvious upgrades are easy to spot, especially for our details-obsessed audience.

There’s the new WhichCar logo, of course, developed with your feedback guiding the way. You told us that our old logo did not speak to the quality of our work, and was somewhat confusing in its emphasis and message.

Our new logo is stronger, bolder, and clearer. It’s amazing what a simple question-mark can do, wouldn’t you agree? We trust it’s now more obvious than ever before, that we are here to help choose the car that is right for you.

WhichCar’s new branding is joined by a new colour scheme, a big new ‘carousel’ of the day’s most important stories, and a better-organised new layout to our latest and featured stories as you scroll down the page.

Importantly for the fans of our individual titles, we’ve made it easier to access the homepages of 4x4 Australia, Street Machine, Motor and Wheels – and easier to make these your go-to sites within the broader WhichCar website.

And, whether you’re on the WhichCar homepage or one of our titles, it’s now easier for regular visitors to quickly find the latest breaking stories in our news column, flowing chronologically from beneath the featured stories carousel.

We trust you’ve also noticed a dramatic increase in the number of news items we’ve been publishing each day – and we’re not done growing there.

We’ve made photography a focus of our redesign, too, from the massive homepage carousel (the BMW grille of content feature blocks) to bigger, higher-quality and at last clickable photos in our news and road-test stories, with a clever new lightbox gallery waiting behind every photo.

We believe you’ll find this a more engaging experience, matching the quality of our writing to a big ‘centre stage’ approach to the cars themselves.

The mobile website delivers a similar look and feel, revealing our latest and most important stories in a logical order, and with a more compelling look.

Under the bonnet, we’ve made great strides in improving the site’s useability in ways that might be less obvious than a shiny new look.

Key among those changes is a faster overall load time on our stories and galleries with a more lightweight page architecture (we’re still finalising our 0-100 time and fuel-consumption claims).

Even the ‘content management system’ we use to build our stories is faster and easier to use, allowing us to bring you the latest news as soon as it happens.

How did we do?

It’s time to get our report card. How have we done in building your new online home for the latest automotive news and reviews?

Let us know in the comments below, or if you prefer, fire off an email to feedback@whichcar.com.au.

As it did in getting us here, your feedback is crucial in making sure we’re providing you with the easiest to find and most useful, readable, and engaging content.

And we’re not done. There are more features still to come, and your feedback will help us improve what we’ve shown you so far, and the pieces still to be revealed.

From all of us at WhichCar and our iconic titles Wheels, Motor, 4x4 Australia and Street Machine, thank you for being a part of our journey.