Hot vRS model to follow The new all-electric Skoda Enyaq range was revealed in September 2020, but an Australian plan for this new EV remains... well, not 'off the table', but elusive. The Volkswagen group's Australian arm has previously confirmed it has no specific plans to offer the Enyaq here, and that if it does launch, it wouldn't be until 2022 or even 2023. Speaking with Wheels recently, a Volkswagen Group Australia spokesperson said: "Enyaq at this stage is not on our radar officially, but it is something that we would be very keen on offering if it became available for our market." "As you probably know, our problem is production, which currently prioritises markets with emissions targets and Governments that aren’t hostile towards the technology." The Volkswagen ID.4 is expected to be the first of the carmaker's electric vehicles to reach Australia, but even that compelling family EV isn't expected to get here before 2023. None of this is especially encouraging, but just in case you're wondering what to buy in a few years, we've tapped our mates at the UK's Car Magazine for a rundown on how the Enyaq goes. Read on. 2021 Skoda Enyaq iV review Keith Adams: After what feels like an eternal build-up, we've finally driven the Skoda Enyaq iV in right-hand drive form on UK roads.

The new mid-sized electric SUV promises to be all things to all people, with two battery and motor combinations, and a starting price that squeaks in under the British government's £35,000 ($A65,083) cut-off for the Plug-in Car Grant. And this is a big deal for Skoda, with European dealers already reporting significant demand from Superb and Kodiaq owners looking to go electric for the first time. Be in no doubt, this is possibly the most important car in the Czech brand's history since it became part of the VW Group – not only does it define Skoda's future EV strategy, but it makes a huge statement of intent about where it sits in the overall Volkswagen hierarchy. Skoda's most recent products have felt pretty much on a level pegging with Volkswagen – you can't even slide a cigarette paper between the Octavia and the Golf these days – and, if anything, the Enyaq iV looks more impressive than its platform-sharing cousin, the VW ID.4. Whereas the German car sports an industrial design with a minimalist interior, Skoda's effort is more welcoming inside and effortlessly conservative on the outside. What's it like to drive? 29 What's impressive is how polished the Enyaq iV feels. After a prototype drive back in 2019 we concluded that it felt like it could easily have been the firm's second generation of bespoke electric car, not its first (discounting the Citigo). That early impression was on the money, only moreso with the final development completed. We've driven the Enyaq iV in both entry-level 60 form as well as the longer-range 80 EcoSuite form, which starts at £39,925 ($A73,100).

Cleverly, Skoda has priced all of its Enyaq 60 models at less than £35,000 (before options), which clearly shows it's serious about getting its new EV into as many hands as possible. And if you're looking for comfortable, refined and spacious, the Enyaq iV will fit the bill, as it feels very sorted indeed. Whereas the German car sports an industrial design, with a minimalist interior, Skoda's effort is more welcoming inside and effortlessly conservative on the outside 29 Firstly, there's the way it accelerates. Those familiar electric car hallmarks are present and correct in the Enyaq: linear acceleration, variable degrees of brake energy recuperation and hushed progress. The 60 doesn't feel much different to the 80, with similar levels of acceleration (the power deficit is offset by the 80's greater weight). Compared with, say, a Tesla Model 3, performance in both is ho-hum, with a 0-62mph time of 8.4 seconds for the 60 and 8.2 for the 80. Maximum speed is 159km/h for both, too – so expect to be left standing on the autobahn (for now). However, the delivery of those numbers is first-rate, with the emphasis on relaxed, effortless progress, and solid mid-range punch. Around town it's serene, and on the motorway it's hushed and poised with low levels of noise from the drivetrain in general. Never does it feel underpowered, even in 60 form, but equally it rarely knocks your socks off. What about ride and handling? 29 One particular aspect of this is the Enyaq iV's forte. Although it's not going to surprise you when we say that the Enyaq iV rides very well, the sheer depth of its comfort shocked us. It's not often that a car's ride quality can impress with its pliancy within the first 100 metres, but that was the case here – it crushes speed humps and shrugs off ridges in a way that no car with 19-inch wheels has any right to. If you fit optional 21s, you'll notice an increase in harshness over some surface irregularities, but overall, it's still a very comfortable car.

Build up speed and that impression does not change at all – we took it over some very challenging Highland roads, and the suspension was never caught out, with brilliant damping control. Cornering is also better than you might expect, with limited body roll and incisive steering that allows you to really get it into the apex. Still, you're always aware of its sheer weight so you tend to flow it through corners, rather than flicking it in. 29 With the adaptive dampers set in Comfort mode, body control is kept in check over rougher surfaces. In short, it's safe and accurate in bends, and feels on top of its game. The steering wheel paddles moderate the driveline's energy recuperation – flick the left-hand switch to increase drag, which equates to shifting down on a combustion-engined car. Even on its maximum setting it doesn't slow with the conviction of a Tesla Model 3, so you'll rarely find yourself one-pedal driving. Steering is fluid and well-weighted. There's a little laziness in the turn-in, but once you're dialled in, you give it no further thought. There's pay-off in the city, because the turning circle is almost London taxi tight – as you'd expect in a car driven by its rear wheels. Braking is excellent – not a given on an EV – with a solid pedal and firm stopping. Although it's not going to surprise you when we say that the Enyaq iV rides very well, the sheer depth of its comfort shocked us What's it like inside? 29 Your first impressions are that this is a welcoming, luxurious and tastefully finished interior. The EcoSuite model is leather-lined, soft-touch and packed with equipment, whereas the Sportline is finished in an appealing combination of black leather and Alcantara.

Skoda regulars will relate to the controls and user interface for the infotainment set-up. There are very few physical buttons, with most of the car's functions operated through an enormous 13.0-inch touchscreen infotainment display, but compared with the ID.4 it feels traditional and easily mastered on the move. There's also a small yet clear digital instrument display and Skoda's virtual assistant, Laura, not to mention wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. There's also smartphone app connectivity that allows you to control a number of the car's key items from the comfort of your own home, such as when to charge or the preconditioning the climate control. A very slick new head-up display package is available – we've tested it and it works a treat, projecting sat-nav instructions and adaptive cruise control onscreen in a natural way. Otherwise, it's conventional inside and very practical. The driving position is spot on and the visibility is good, although the A-pillars are bulky and cause issues at angled junctions. The back seats are very spacious, with as much leg- and headroom as a Kodiaq, while the boot has a capacity of 585 litres with the rear bench in place. In short, it's an easy five-seater, and capable of swallowing their luggage easily. Range and charging 29 It will depend on which Enyaq you choose and how you're charging it, but assuming you have the space and facilities for a domestic wall box installation, eight to 10 hours will be sufficient to get you from flat to full overnight. Plan ahead to ensure your longer jaunts include faster 125kW chargers en-route and you can top back up to 80 percent capacity in 38 minutes. There are two models available at first but expect the range to expand rapidly. Enyaq 60 : 132kW, 62kWh battery (58kWh usable capacity), 390km range

: 132kW, 62kWh battery (58kWh usable capacity), 390km range Enyaq 80: 150kW, 82kWh battery (77kWh usable capacity), 510km range 29 The 80 is the current pick, with a nice balance of performance and battery range, but that does come at a heft premium. All-wheel-drive versions will follow, sharing the 80's battery pack, but with an extra motor up front.

The following models will join the range later – spanning the 55kWh entry-level model and the performance-focused vRS model. Enyaq 50 : 109kW, 55kWh battery (52kWh usable capacity), 340km range

: 109kW, 55kWh battery (52kWh usable capacity), 340km range Enyaq 80X : 195kW, 82kWh battery (77kWh usable capacity), 460km range

: 195kW, 82kWh battery (77kWh usable capacity), 460km range Enyaq vRS: 225kW, 82kWh battery (77kWh usable capacity), 460km range What else is there to know about the Enyaq iV? 29 The Enyaq iV is a generously proportioned crossover that in time will span a variety of battery sizes and motor outputs. As an SUV, it's hit the ground running – seemingly at the intersection of two dominant market trends: the rise of the electric car and the public's insatiable appetite for SUVs, crossovers and jacked-up soft-roaders. It's based on the Volkswagen Group's MEB modular electric architecture and is the largest iteration of MEB yet, as befits a brand known for its space. At 4684mm long, 1618mm high and 1877mm wide, the Enyaq's size and shape makes it look like a halfway house between an Octavia wagon and a Kodiaq, with styling that equally somewhere between the two. It looks conservatively handsome in the metal, which is pitched perfectly for its buyers. 29 Its handsome-if-safe styling only has one contentious point: the grille, blanked-off to give buyers a visual link with the internal combustion-engined Skoda they're considering trading out of. While entry-level models are set to have a matte black infill and mid-rangers a glossy one, the flagships get LED-lit vertical bars bisected by a horizontal one that marries up to the daytime running lights (DRLs). In the UK and European markets, the Enyak iV options list is vast, making it easy to head into an elevated price point. If you fancy something a bit more daring, an Enyaq Coupe – think along the lines of an Audi Q3 Sportback – will follow soon. VERDICT 29 As an electric SUV, it's hard not to be impressed with its all-round competence, with all the comfort, space and long-distance cruising ability most people would ever need from a family car of this type.

It's more appealing than the Volkswagen ID.4 and looks classier than the Kia Niro, and in that alone, it's now the best EV of its type and price. However, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 are looming large, and add some much-needed design flair into the mix. The Enyaq's sub-£35,000 starting price seems fair for the iV 60 model and bodes well for the upcoming lower-powered models. It's comfortable, well-sorted, and does a great job of appealing to as many drivers as possible. Another positive point is that the anticipated range display is unerringly accurate, which is good news for those thinking of using it as a company car. It also looks good on the road, well-finished with tight panels gaps and plenty of road presence. In conclusion, it's friendlier and more luxurious than a Kia Niro and looks better inside and out than a Volkswagen ID.4 – which is very, very good for the Skoda Enyaq iV, and worrying for Volkswagen. This article was first published at Carmagazine.co.uk Skoda Enyaq Specifications 29 Price: £40,920 ($A74,954)

Engine: Single e-motor, 82kWh battery, 147kW

Transmission: Single-speed automatic, rear-wheel drive

Performance: 8.5sec 0-100km/h, 159km/h, 510km range

Weight: 2117kg

